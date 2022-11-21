Greenpenny Receives Business Innovation Award from Iowa Environmental Council

2022 Iowa Environmental Council Business Innovation Award Recipient, greenpenny

The IEC's Business Innovation award celebrates an Iowa-based business taking a creative approach to addressing clean energy or climate change.

DECORAH, IOWA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenpenny has been named the 2022 Business Innovation award recipient by the Iowa Environmental Council (IEC). This award celebrates an Iowa-based business taking a creative approach to addressing clean energy or climate change.

“Greenpenny was started to inspire renewable energy investment across the Midwest and just over two years into our journey, we’re doing just that, having financed nearly 1,000 solar projects,” said greenpenny President, Jason MacDuff. “We’re thrilled to be recognized for our work by an organization that sees innovation in the sustainability space every day, but more importantly, we’re excited for the impact each one of those solar projects is making to reduce carbon emissions.”

Each year, the Iowa Environmental Council presents awards to clean energy champions across the state. Recipients can include individuals, businesses, non-profits or others doing important work to develop and support the growth of renewable energy, increase energy efficiency efforts, hasten the electrification transition or other efforts to expand Iowa’s clean energy future.

“It was exciting to consider greenpenny bank for this year’s award, as this business provides a solution to one of the biggest barriers when it comes to helping individuals, communities or businesses transition to renewable energy – how to pay for it,” explained Kerri Johannsen, Energy Director for the Iowa Environmental Council. “Having local financiers knowledgeable about renewable energy and able to educate local residents, business owners, farmers or non-profit stakeholders on opportunities that exist will be key to Iowa’s 100% renewable transition.”

Along with providing residential and commercial solar financing, greenpenny is a full-service online bank offering checking and savings products, green mortgages and more. Deposits in greenpenny are FDIC-insured, earn interest and are only used to fund renewable energy and/or carbon-reducing projects in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin.

About greenpenny

Greenpenny, powered by Decorah Bank and Trust, is a virtual, carbon-neutral bank dedicated to financing a sustainable tomorrow. Headquartered in Decorah, Iowa, a community with one of the highest solar adoption rates, per capita, in the nation, greenpenny is working to be a catalyst for greater adoption of renewable energy by financing projects that help protect Mother Earth and make economic sense. After financing hundreds of solar projects across the Midwest, greenpenny is known for expertise, flexibility and transparency. The bank currently offers residential and commercial renewable energy financing in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin; deposit products are available nationally. Money deposited in greenpenny is only used to fund clean energy and/or carbon-reducing projects.

More information can be found at www.greenpenny.bank.

Greenpenny is member of FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

greenpenny Business Innovation Award, Green Gala & Art Auction