Greenpenny Announces Impact of Financed Solar Projects in Wisconsin

MADISON, WI, USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, at RENEW Wisconsin’s Renewable Energy Summit, greenpenny announced the impact of the solar projects they have financed in Wisconsin. Through 2022, the company has now financed more than 300 projects in the state which collectively offset 3,768 tons of carbon emissions each year.

“It was just two years ago at this event in 2021 when we began greenpenny’s journey to inspire renewable energy investment across the Midwest through easy-to-understand, transparent solar financing,” said greenpenny President, Jason MacDuff. “I’m proud to share we’re doing just that, having helped well over a thousand families, businesses, non-profits and more add renewable energy in five Midwestern states, just over a quarter of that in Wisconsin.”

The collective impact of those 300 solar projects in Wisconsin is equivalent to planting nearly 163,000 trees or driving 8.4 million fewer miles in average internal combustion engine vehicles each year. The renewable energy has financial benefits too, allowing the project owner to fix their energy costs for the foreseeable future.

“The reality is we’d like to finance a lot more solar in Wisconsin, in particular to help schools, municipalities and other non-profits lock in their energy costs while at the same time reducing their carbon footprint,” continued Jason MacDuff. “To that end, we’re thankful for organizations like RENEW Wisconsin and their work to host events like the annual Renewable Energy Summit which allow us to connect with peers in the solar space, policymakers and other stakeholders to further advance renewable energy deployment in Wisconsin and beyond.”

“greenpenny has quickly become a valued partner to RENEW and the entire Wisconsin clean energy community, which is a testament to the integrity and tenacity of the greenpenny team,” said Sam Dunaiski, Executive Director at RENEW Wisconsin. “Our state is poised for an energy transformation and we’re grateful to companies like greenpenny that are working to help families, businesses, and nonprofits access all the benefits of clean energy. We look forward to witnessing their continued growth as they help advance renewable energy in Wisconsin.”

To learn more about the Renewable Energy Summit held today which outlined many ways the Inflation Reduction Act will impact renewable energy in Wisconsin, visit www.renewwisconsin.org.

About greenpenny

Greenpenny, powered by Decorah Bank and Trust, is a virtual, carbon-neutral bank dedicated to financing a sustainable tomorrow. Headquartered in Decorah, Iowa, a community with one of the highest solar adoption rates, per capita, in the nation, greenpenny is working to be a catalyst for greater adoption of renewable energy by financing projects that help protect Mother Earth and make economic sense. After financing hundreds of solar projects across the Midwest, greenpenny is known for expertise, flexibility and transparency. The bank currently offers residential and commercial renewable energy financing in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin; deposit products are available nationally. Money deposited in greenpenny is only used to fund clean energy and/or carbon-reducing projects.

More information can be found at www.greenpenny.bank.

Greenpenny is member of FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

