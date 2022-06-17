Greenpenny Sponsors 8th Annual Midwest Solar Expo

DECORAH, IOWA, USA, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenpenny is sponsoring the 8th annual Midwest Solar Expo, which will take place in person June 20-22 in Minneapolis. Aiming to strengthen regional solar and clean energy markets, the conference attracts over 450 industry leaders from across the country looking to expand or enter the Midwest market. The event offers attendees premium education with deep market insights, hands-on training, exhibition, networking receptions, a dedicated B2B networking area and much more.

“The Midwest Solar Expo brings together a range of thought leaders from top solar developers and installers to manufacturers and distributors to government officials and trade associations,” says Jason MacDuff, greenpenny President. “Our team is looking forward to the exchange of knowledge and ideas from others involved in the green energy transformation.”

MacDuff is also serving as a panelist for a discussion titled “Midwest Capital Markets in 2022”. The discussion will explore the Midwestern solar landscape and what it takes to get a project financed in today’s environment with varying regulation and constantly shifting incentives, among other uncertainties. Additional discussions from a variety of industry players are on the agenda.

“We are excited to be able to hold an in-person event again. We must continue to cultivate the industry’s vibrant growth, relationships, expertise, and talent as much as possible, even during challenging times. Our topics this year cover the most up-to-date and evolving nature of the industry.” said Jake Rozmaryn, Executive Director, and Co-Founder of the Midwest Solar Expo.

To learn more about this year’s event, visit www.midwestsolarexpo.com.

About greenpenny

Greenpenny, powered by Decorah Bank and Trust, is a virtual, carbon-neutral bank dedicated to financing a sustainable tomorrow. Headquartered in Decorah, Iowa, a community with one of the highest solar adoption rates, per capita, in the nation, greenpenny is working to be a catalyst for greater adoption of renewable energy by financing projects that help protect Mother Earth and make economic sense. After financing hundreds of solar projects across the Midwest, greenpenny is known for expertise, flexibility and transparency. The bank currently offers residential and commercial renewable energy financing in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin; deposit products are available nationally. Money deposited in greenpenny is only used to fund clean energy and/or carbon-reducing projects.

More information can be found at www.greenpenny.com.

Greenpenny is member of FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

About the Midwest Solar Expo

Since 2014, the Midwest Solar Expo has established itself as the premier B2B solar and clean energy event in the region. The conference hosts 450+ industry executives from across the country to advance clean energy in the Midwest and beyond. The conference emphasizes high quality B2B networking and deal making, deep insights into the latest trends, exhibition, Startup Pitch contest, interactive education, and making sure that everyone has a fun time in the process. Visit www.midwestsolarexpo.com to learn more.

Midwest Solar Expo Event Contact:

Sharona Kohn

sharona@midwestsolarexpo.com

301-523-5335

