IPS Packaging & Automation Launches New Website
Packaging supply & automated equipment distributor IPS Packaging & Automation is pleased to announce the launch of their newly upgraded website, www.ipack.com.FOUNTAIN INN, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Packaging supply and automated equipment distributor IPS Packaging & Automation is pleased to announce the launch of their newly upgraded website, www.ipack.com. Established in 1976, they are a trusted partner of businesses across the United States. The distributor helps companies find the right packaging solutions for their unique needs, while assisting in controlling creeping costs at the same time. IPS is pleased to announce proud to say that their new website brings with it a variety of features to further benefit their customers and partners.
Exciting new elements of the website include an interactive tool that allows the user to draw and plan out a custom automated packaging line suited to their company’s precise specifications. Once the drawing is complete, it will be sent to IPS’ team of automation specialists who will help ensure successful implementation. Additionally, the new website features updated customer account management software, expanded packaging knowledge resources, and much more.
Regarding the launch, IPS Packaging & Automation’s CEO Derrick Murdock says “our newly upgraded website is a refreshing update to our services and content that are already in place. Existing customers and newcomers alike will find helpful, convenient resources to aid them in their packaging process. We believe that you will find these updates helpful and look forward to ongoing progress to better serve our partners as we continue moving forward.”
In addition to a variety of new and updated features, IPS Packaging & Automation still offers its impressive catalog of different packaging supplies and equipment. Website visitors will find each and every one of these products conveniently listed within an easily navigable layout that allows quick, user-friendly quote requests.
IPS Packaging & Automation thanks each individual and department who worked diligently to make this web launch possible. The company also invites user feedback, questions, and suggestions from any of its customers, partners, or otherwise interested parties. Contact information is listed below.
