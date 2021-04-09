Brightleaf Solutions Announces Successful Completion of SOC 2 Type II Compliance Certification
Independent audit affirms Brightleaf’s internal controls and processes
Our customers can feel confident that we are making every investment to establish and maintain the highest level of security and compliance.”BROOKLINE, MA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brightleaf Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of contract data extraction and analytics solutions, today announced that it has completed its SOC 2 Type II audit. This attestation shows Brightleaf’s strong commitment to the security of its client’s sensitive information while delivering high-quality services to extract meta-data and other information from their contracts.
— Samir Bhatia, Brightleaf’s CEO
The stringent SOC 2 Type II guidelines address a service organization's controls that are relevant to its operations and compliance are set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The successful certification signifies that Brightleaf’s service commitments and system requirements were instituted based on the trust services criteria relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy (applicable trust services criteria) to ensure comprehensive privacy and protection of all data processed. The audit report verifies the suitability of the design of Brightleaf’s controls to meet the standards for these criteria.
Brightleaf uses its state-of-the-art AI Technology to provide a service to extract information (attributes, provisions, obligations, etc.) from its client’s legacy contracts. Coupled with a thorough review by its team of lawyers, Brightleaf delivers Six-Sigma results to its clients and has helped hundreds of organizations gain greater visibility into their contracts with the transformative power of modern AI technology.
“SOC 2 Type II is a rigorous examination to continuously audit the strengths of our offerings, and emphasizes the even broader commitment we make to our customers and partners that Brightleaf is continuously investing on their behalf in the security and compliance of its platform,” said Samir Bhatia, Brightleaf’s CEO. “Our customers can feel confident that we are making every investment to establish and maintain the highest level of security and compliance.”
SOC 2 Type II engagement is an examination engagement to report on the fairness of the presentation of management’s description of the service organization’s system, the suitability of the design of the controls included in the description, and in a Type 2 engagement, the operating effectiveness of those controls are assessed. This engagement is performed in accordance with the attestation standards and AICPA Guide SOC 2® Reporting on an Examination of Controls at a Service Organization: Relevant to Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, or Privacy.
ABOUT BRIGHTLEAF SOLUTIONS, INC.
Brightleaf provides a technology powered service to extract data from your contracts at extreme accuracy using our own proprietary AI/Semantic Intelligence/Natural Language Processing technology, our own team of lawyers to check the output, and our own Six-Sigma process.
Your legacy contractual documents along with this extracted meta-data can be migrated into a Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) system for tracking and reporting. This greatly enhances the value of your investment in the system. The data can be virtually anything, and it is customized for each of your type of contracts. All meta-data, terms and conditions, legal provisions, and even all obligations (which are usually scattered throughout your contracts) are extracted by our software. Our team of lawyers check each-and- every extracted data-point against the original documents using a stringent Six-Sigma quality process, which delivers highly accurate results.
Brightleaf gets recognized very often, including “Company of the Year” as a Contract Management Services provider. Details of this and other recognitions and awards can be found at www.brightleaf.com/awards-recognitions
