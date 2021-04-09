Hedwig Heinsman and Richard Brydson Talking with Fotis Georgiadis
What do you need to lead this idea to widespread adoption?
Normally, it is quite hard to scale in construction. The reason being that every country, every state and sometimes even every different city, has its own building regulations. It’s why we’ve taken a strategic, incremental approach — one that focuses on building products vs. entire buildings or homes, which enables fast product development that’s also less capital intensive. Contrary to entire homes, products such as flooring, wall panels or façade cladding can be used in any building worldwide — whether new or rebuilt. And, because our products are built up from smart datasets, it is easy to digitally adapt them for different local conditions and regulations. All we need are local 3D-printing machines to do the manufacturing, which is a trend that has been going on for a while and is accelerating with greater frequency. To me, it is not a question of ‘if’ this transition will happen, but only a matter of ‘how fast’ it will happen. More funding in this area helps, of course.
What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)
The “Rocks, Pebbles and Sand in a Jar” story: I really wish someone had told me this earlier, to ‘fill my jar’ with family and friends first, and top it off with work. I tend to be a workaholic, but in the end family and friends are what matters the most.
“Living is Meeting”: This is a quote I lend from a friend. He taught me that meeting people always gives you something and will lead to something else. He’s right.
-
Richard Brydson, Family Mediator and the Owner at Aligned Choices Mediation
Can you tell us a bit about your experience going through a divorce, or helping someone who was going through a divorce? What did you learn about yourself during and after the experience? Do you feel comfortable sharing a story?
I was coaching a client a few months ago on his dilemma of whether to continue trying to reconcile with his spouse. We had had a couple of conversations on how it had affected his presence in his daughter’s life and resulted in the loss of several mutual friends. He did choose to stop trying to revive the relationship, and to devote energy to healing, growth and his daughter.
Through helping a client verbalise their feelings of being torn between staying and letting go — or validating the experience of someone who is ready to leave through reflective conversation — I have found myself acting with greater care and less attachment while guiding the person to what’s true for them.
In your opinion, what are the most common mistakes people make after they go through a divorce? What can be done to avoid that?
I think there are two main trends that can come up for people after they get divorced. The following examples are interchangeable and could apply to either the party who initiated the separation, and the one who was caught off guard by it.
Moving on with their life with the emphasis firmly on action. Feeling motivated to move forward may just be a joyful expression of a new found freedom after divorce. However, if the pace proves to be unsustainable the overactivity may indicate an avoidance that will need to be addressed lest it lead to unavailability in other important relationships. Be on the lookout for unexplained stress or habits which have a “strained activity” to them as when someone is holding onto a “making up for lost time” or “now I can finally…” mentality, they may be heading towards a burnout.
Feeling stuck or unable to rejoin the world. It will be no surprise for me to say that the shock and hurt of a separation can take a long time to heal. The inertia in your life during the period of grieving is not one that can be rushed. Although you may have thoughts about changes you want to make for yourself, take the time to breathe deeply while considering them, feel into the potential of the actions that seem to be good for you.
Most importantly, be aware of negatively reinforcing thoughts, and be kind to yourself by letting them go. Asking for help is a good idea, whether you have a support network, or have to start out in search of one. You are worth it, and deserve compassion and support.
