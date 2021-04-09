Work on the Snake River South section will affect river users

JACKSON - The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Oftedal Construction Inc., will be setting girders in the Snake River beginning this Sunday, April 11, and last roughly a week. The Sunday start date is dependent on the availability of cranes and weather conditions.

River users are advised that flaggers will be stationed on the river to pull float traffic over during times when the girders are being set. This work could take up to an hour as crews install hundreds of bolts on each end of the girder while the crane holds the weight.

There are no set times for this river traffic delay. Work will pause for the Pole, Pedal, Paddle race. WYDOT and contract crews will suspend work in the river so that the competition can proceed unobstructed.

WYDOT advises that river users be aware of a rapid that has formed at the bridge, due to the work. They ask users to proceed with caution and utilize all safety equipment and practices when accessing the area. When the work platform has been removed after April 15, the river will return to its normal flow.

In addition, the recent spring weather has affected work on US 26/89/189/191, the Snake River South Section and drivers should expect delays. Delays of up to 20 minutes are possible within the project limits, with the exception of between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. and between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. when traffic can flow freely for commuting. WYDOT is asking motorists to plan accordingly, leave early and allow yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. For more information on highway load restrictions, visit WYDOT's width restrictions webpage.

For more information about this release contact: Stephanie Harsha, WYDOT Public Involvement, at (307) 352-3065. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app.