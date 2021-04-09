Pavement improvement project slated to begin April 16 on US14/16/20 near Emblem

Paving of a 5.6-mile highway preservation project is slated to begin in early May, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Michael Miller of Basin.

The project is located about 10 miles west of Greybull between Greybull and Cody (mileposts 87.79 to 93.75). Work includes grading, asphalt paving, chip sealing and other work.

"Work is expected to begin April 16, weather permitting," said Miller. "The contractor will begin removing delineator posts and stripping topsoil from highway shoulders at this time. Paving is scheduled to begin in early May. Delays will be minimal until paving begins."

Once paving begins, motorists should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes.

McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland, is the prime contractor on the $2.3 million project.

Contract completion date is June 30, 2021.

For information about WYDOT's work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.