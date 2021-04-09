RE: One Lane Closed i 89 N MM 32

Road is now open

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 North Bound near MM 32, in Randolph, will be down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident in the area.

This incident is expected to last until further notice

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.