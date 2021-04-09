Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RE: One Lane Closed i 89 N MM 32

Road is now open

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Royalton Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

I 89 North Bound near MM 32, in Randolph, will be down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident in the area.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

