TxDOT Hosts Virtual Groundbreaking for SH 71 Overpass Project at Ross Road and Kellam Road

AUSTIN – TxDOT celebrated the start construction on the SH 71 improvement project at Ross Road and Kellam Road with a virtual groundbreaking ceremony.

“I am happy to announce we are beginning construction on two new overpasses on SH 71,” said Tucker Ferguson, TxDOT Austin District Engineer. “With continued growth in eastern Travis and Bastrop counties, this project will enhance safety and mobility by allowing motorists on SH 71 to flow through the area without stopping.”

The project includes the construction of two new bridges over the existing signalized intersections at Ross Road and Kellam Road, new frontage roads within the project limits, and improved bicycle and pedestrian accommodations. Work on this 2.5-mile improvement project will take place in five phases.

“One of the most significant frustrations for central Texans is traffic congestion, including along SH 71—an essential artery connecting the city of Austin with the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and other central Texas communities,” said Senator Judith Zaffirini. “This project will not only improve regional connectivity and relieve congestion, but it will also save lives by improving intersections and making other important safety enhancements. Thank you TxDOT for all you do to keep Texas prosperous and safe.”

“I appreciate that TxDOT is working to make SH 71 safer by removing all traffic signals between Austin and Houston, building two new overpasses over the existing signalized intersections, and making improvements for bicyclists and pedestrians,” said Travis County Commissioner Margaret Gómez. “I look forward to the completion of this project. Thank you, TxDOT.”

Construction on the $60.5 million project is expected to take approximately three years to complete, beginning in early 2021 and ending in late 2023. The project contractor is Zachry Construction Corporation.

For media inquiries and downloadable video content, contact Alex.Navarro@txdot.gov or (512) 832-7154.