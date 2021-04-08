Secretary Warner Welcomes Request for Additional Time for House of Delegates to Consider SB 565: "Security, Confidence & Integrity in WV Elections" Legislation

Charleston, W.Va. — WV House of Delegates Judiciary Committee Chairman Delegate Moore Capito has notified the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office that his Committee requests additional time -- beyond the current session -- to consider the bipartisan election reforms contained in SB 565, the “Security, Confidence & Integrity in WV Elections” bill.

The legislative session is scheduled to conclude at midnight on Saturday.

SB 565 passed the WV State Senate on March 24th with an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote of 29-5. The legislation was then sent to the House of Delegates on March 25th.

Secretary Warner offers the following statement on the House Judiciary Committee’s consideration of SB 565:

"I appreciate the House leadership's interest in taking additional time to address the election changes in SB 565. Taking whatever time is necessary to discuss effective administration of elections instills confidence in our process.

Over the last five months, my office has listened to and worked closely with our county clerks to develop the proposed legislation. The proposals offer greater transparency and more efficient election administration. This legislation continues West Virginia’s legacy of striking the proper balance between access and security.

We look forward to continuing meaningful discussions with our legislature to build upon the confidence in West Virginia’s elections."