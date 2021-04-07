MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION OBSERVES SAFE DIGGING MONTH; URGES MAINERS TO KNOW WHAT'S BELOW BEFORE DIGGING

April 7, 2021

Making a free call to 811 before digging for home improvement projects - including gardening, building a fence or installing a mailbox can prevent damage to underground utility lines and keep communities safe and connected to essential services

Hallowell, Maine In observance of National Safe Digging Month in April, as proclaimed by Governor Janet Mills, the Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) reminds Mainers of the dangers of digging without knowing the location of underground utilities. Maine law requires anyone, even homeowners, who is using power tools to dig into the ground to call Dig Safe.

"Accidentally digging into buried utility lines can result in serious injuries, service disruptions and costly repairs when gas, electric, communications, water and sewer lines are damaged," said Chairman Philip L. Bartlett, II. Making a free call to 811 before digging will help homeowners maintain essential utility service at a time when we need them most and help keep communities safe.

According to a recent survey conducted by the Common Ground Alliance (CGA), the national association dedicated to protecting underground utility lines, one in five American homeowners is more likely to do a DIY home improvement involving digging since the pandemic began with 37 percent putting themselves and their communities at risk by not calling 811.

As part of National Safe Digging Month, the Commission encourages homeowners to take the following steps when planning a digging project this spring:

Always call 811 at least three days before digging, regardless of the depth or familiarity with the property. Confirm that all lines have been marked. Respect all marks and consider moving the location of your project if it is near utility line markings. If a contractor has been hired, confirm that the contractor has called 811. Don't allow work to begin if the lines aren't marked. Visit www.digsafe.com for more information. Dig with caution.

Everyone who calls 811 before digging is connected to a local one call notification center that will take the caller's information and communicate it to local utility companies. Professional locators will then visit the dig site to mark the approximate location of underground utility lines with spray paint, flags or both. Once a site has been accurately marked, it is safe to begin digging around the marked areas.

About the Commission The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service, gas safety, and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chairman, Bruce Williamson and Randall Davis serve as Commissioners.

The Damage Prevention section of the Commission's Consumer Assistance and Safety Division (CASD) is charged with enforcing Maines underground facilities damage prevention law, called the Dig Safe Law (23 M.R.S. 3360-A). This law is intended to prevent damage to underground utility facilities such as gas lines, water lines, or underground telecommunications and electric cables resulting from excavation.

Learn more about the Commission at www.maine.gov/mpuc

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov