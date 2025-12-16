MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION APPROVES MAJOR EXPANSION AND REDESIGN OF STATEWIDE LOW-INCOME ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (LIAP)

December 16, 2025

Hallowell, Maine- The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) today approved significant amendments to its statewide Low-income Assistance Program (LIAP) rules, expanding eligibility, increasing funding, and transitioning the program to a more stable and predictable bill discount model for participating Central Maine Power (CMP) and Versant Power (Versant) customers.

The Commission approved the changes in Docket No. 2025-00241, a rulemaking proceeding to amend Chapter 314, which is the Commission's rule governing the Statewide Low-Income Assistance Program. Title 35-A M.R.S. section 3214 directs the Commission to oversee the implementation of a statewide financial assistance program for electric utility customers who are unable to pay their electricity bills.

Chapter 314 establishes the standard program design, administration, and funding mechanism for the statewide program, which is comprised of individual low-income assistance programs offered by each of Maines electric transmission and distribution utilities and administered by the Maine State Housing Authority. The rule also establishes a central fund to finance the program. Consumer-owned utilities will receive additional funding as a result of these changes and will continue operating their current lump-sum assistance programs.

Among the amendments approved by the Commission are several substantial updates intended to expand access and improve the effectiveness of the program, including an increase in the annual funding level to $33 million, expansion of eligibility to customers with household incomes up to 150% of the federal poverty level who participate in any Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) means-tested program, and a transition from a lump-sum assistance structure to an ongoing bill discount program for CMP and Versant.

Commission Chair Phil Bartlett II said the approved funding level reflects both current affordability challenges and the Commissions expectation that participation will increase under the redesigned program.

"The $33 million funding level approved today is larger than originally proposed to reflect increased electricity rates and the real affordability challenges facing Maine households," Bartlett said. It represents nearly a 50 percent increase over the current funding level. Enrollment will be hard to predict as we move to automatic enrollment for customers who meet DHHS income eligibility requirements, and the Commission will reevaluate funding levels in future years as we gain experience with participation levels and the actual cost of the new program design.

Under the amended rules, each electric transmission and distribution utility will annually establish bill discount rates for participating customers across four income tiers relative to the Federal Poverty Guidelines: 075%, 76100%, 101125%, and 126150%. To promote statewide consistency, the Commission will provide a model each year for CMP and Versant to use to set their discount rates.

The amended rules do not include a usage cap, and participating customers will receive discounts based on income eligibility rather than electricity consumption thresholds.

The updated program is scheduled to take effect on October 1, 2026.

Additional information, including the Commissions order and the amended rules in Docket No. 2025-00241, is available on the Commissions website www.maine.gov/mpuc.

