Auditor’s Office Returns Over $150,000 to Taxpayers in March

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced his office collected $156,662.90 to return to taxpayers across Mississippi last month after previous investigations showed public funds were stolen or misused. Significant amounts were returned from cases involving a former deputy municipal clerk in Monticello, former Deputy Tax Collector in Harrison County, and former town clerk of Roxie.

Kim Davis, a former deputy municipal clerk in the Town of Monticello was issued a demand letter in November 2020 after she was accused of stealing approximately $19,000 from the town’s water department. The Auditor’s office has now recovered the full demand amount from a surety bond company and returned the principal amount – with interest – to Monticello taxpayers. Davis remains subject to prosecution.

The Mississippi Office of the State Auditor issued a demand letter to former Harrison County Assistant Tax Collector Denise Gill in February 2020 after she was accused of fraud. She was convicted in February 2020, and the Auditor’s office has now recovered over $17,500 from Gill and a surety bond company. Gill remains liable for the remaining amount of the demand issued to her.

The Auditor’s office has recovered $50,000 from a surety bond company after Amanda Lewis – former town clerk of Roxie – was arrested for embezzlement. Lewis remains subject to prosecution and remains liable for the amount of the demand issued to her.

These cases represent only a portion of the recently recovered public funds. The Auditor’s office returns money to government entities across the state every month.

“Any day money is returned to taxpayers is a good day,” said Auditor White. “I’m grateful for the work of investigators in my office who investigated these cases and helped recover and return this money.”

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.