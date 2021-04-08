Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,939 in the last 365 days.

Auditor’s Office Returns Over $150,000 to Taxpayers in March

Auditor’s Office Returns Over $150,000 to Taxpayers in March

April 8, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced his office collected $156,662.90 to return to taxpayers across Mississippi last month after previous investigations showed public funds were stolen or misused. Significant amounts were returned from cases involving a former deputy municipal clerk in Monticello, former Deputy Tax Collector in Harrison County, and former town clerk of Roxie.

  • Kim Davis, a former deputy municipal clerk in the Town of Monticello was issued a demand letter in November 2020 after she was accused of stealing approximately $19,000 from the town’s water department. The Auditor’s office has now recovered the full demand amount from a surety bond company and returned the principal amount – with interest – to Monticello taxpayers. Davis remains subject to prosecution.
  • The Mississippi Office of the State Auditor issued a demand letter to former Harrison County Assistant Tax Collector Denise Gill in February 2020 after she was accused of fraud. She was convicted in February 2020, and the Auditor’s office has now recovered over $17,500 from Gill and a surety bond company.  Gill remains liable for the remaining amount of the demand issued to her.
  • The Auditor’s office has recovered $50,000 from a surety bond company after Amanda Lewis – former town clerk of Roxie – was arrested for embezzlement. Lewis remains subject to prosecution and remains liable for the amount of the demand issued to her.

These cases represent only a portion of the recently recovered public funds. The Auditor’s office returns money to government entities across the state every month.

“Any day money is returned to taxpayers is a good day,” said Auditor White. “I’m grateful for the work of investigators in my office who investigated these cases and helped recover and return this money.”

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.

You just read:

Auditor’s Office Returns Over $150,000 to Taxpayers in March

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.