First Round of FAFSA 21 Funding Announced

Release date: 4/8/2021

COLUMBUS, OH, April 8, 2021 – Funding awards totaling nearly $1 million have been announced as part of a state initiative to increase the number of students who complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

The Ohio Department of Higher Education and the Ohio Department of Education announced the awards today as part of their recently launched FAFSA 21 initiative. Awards totaling $966,772 will be shared among 23 recipients, including college access groups, educational service centers, and colleges and universities. The awards are part of $2.85 million in federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funding that will be invested for FAFSA completion projects over the next year and a half. These funds will be used to support direct intervention, data system upgrades and professional development. “With FAFSA completion rates declining in Ohio and across the country, the FAFSA 21 initiative is a way to get aid that would otherwise go unclaimed to students hoping to pursue postsecondary education,” said Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner. “We hope these awards are a big step toward helping Ohio’s students achieve their goals.” “Completing the FAFSA provides students with the information they need to plan and prepare for their future,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria. “Understanding and taking advantage of available financial aid can be a determining factor in whether students are able to continue their education beyond high school. I’m very proud of the partnerships that have formed around the common goal of increasing FAFSA completion and giving students the information they need to plan for post-high school success.” Applications for FAFSA 21 funding awards are still being accepted, and future awards will be made on a rolling basis. For more information on the FAFSA 21 initiative, visit ohiohighered.org/FAFSA.

