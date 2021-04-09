U.S. Congressional Candidate 5TH District NC BO HINES Clearly The Front Runner
Our Country has great potential, but we have squandered it for too long. President Trump was a step in the right direction, but we must build on his America First Agenda”LENOIR, NORTH CAROLINA , USA, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 20th at noon, 25 yr. old BO HINES, www.bo4nc.com, announced to his 5th district in North Carolina, and to the world, that he was running for U.S. Congress!
In less than two weeks, his launch video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cnw0fmB9rX0
received more than 200,000 views and in less than half a quarter of fundraising, his campaign amassed nearly a quarter of a million dollars, with an overwhelming majority of those donations coming from the state of North Carolina, sending a signal that BO HINES is the clear choice for congress for the 5th district, a major message to everyone that the 5th district of NC is ready for the positive change Bo Hines will bring to his district, state, and country.
Who is BO HINES? Hines was a freshman All-American wide receiver at NC State before he transferred to Yale, where he graduated with a degree in Political Science. He worked in multiple congressional, gubernatorial, and state offices and is finishing his law degree at Wake Forest as he campaigns full time.
Hines said, “We are running a positive, heavily grassroots, America First campaign focused on developing relationships with constituents across the district, getting them excited about what we can do politically, and refurbishing the Republican party in our state.”
Hines said, “We want to meet every single voter and let them know they can reach out to us at any time.”
Bo Hines for Congress Campaign Manager, Karl Notturno, said “Bo is very responsive. Bo has gotten on the phone with a constituent within 32 seconds of the moment they signed up on our website. The average time isn’t that far off. We always want to meet with constituents in person and we will typically drive to meet them.”
Notturno also stated, “Bo believes politics has been far too divisive over the past two decades and that most Americans want great jobs, free speech, good healthcare, quality schools, safe streets, term limits, and honest leaders. Bo will never waver on his values.”
Hines stated, “We believe that the Republican party has been losing the narrative battle for decades, especially among the youth. We are the party of opportunity, growth, and life. We want people to succeed and communities to flourish. If we want to succeed, we must focus on promoting our positive vision of society in line with our values. This will sell far better than divisive fringe issues. It is easy to say what you’re against. It is far more constructive to say what you’re for.”
Hines believes, “Our country has great potential, but we have squandered it for too long. President Trump was a step in the right direction, but we must build momentum on his America First agenda to ensure that we can leave our children the future that we want. Establishment politicians have failed to produce real change. We are results oriented. We must be. Our futures and our children’s futures are at stake.”
Hines is engaged to Mary Charles. They will be married this July.
Hines has strong opinions on policy including the following positions:
Economy — We must leverage the power of capitalism to create an economy that serves the American people by protecting American jobs and businesses. Our “America First” trade policies and economic regulations should incentivize investment in our country and our citizens while discouraging offshoring and corporate inversions.
Infrastructure — The 5th district has fallen behind in infrastructure. We must invest to ensure the entire district has access to high-speed internet and quality cell service, to be able to participate in and benefit from our changing digital economy. We must also improve our power grid to keep energy costs low, especially in rural regions.
Healthcare — We must simplify access to quality affordable healthcare and remove many of the needless bureaucracies introduced by ObamaCare. The government should not run healthcare. Government should incentivize market competition to provide affordable and accessible healthcare for all Americans, work to keep premiums and deductibles low, and free the industry from inept government policies.
Immigration — The government must represent and fight for legal citizens and residents. Legal immigration has been and continues to be a huge asset to our country, bringing in talented people who love American values and want to join our society. We must reform our immigration system to ensure that these talented and hardworking individuals longing for a better life have the opportunity to succeed in the American system. Illegal immigration hurts our society and penalizes those immigrants who worked tireless to come to this country legally.
Term Limits — We need term limits. Too many incumbents in Washington DC become entrenched in establishment politics, are beholden to special-interest groups, and are more interested in winning re-election than delivering for their constituents.
Education — Our education system should prepare young Americans to thrive in the workplace. School choice and merit-based teacher salary plans are key to ensuring that students excel in the best field for them, whether they are competing at the highest scholastic level or acquiring practical skills that will prepare young men and women to enter the workforce in a profession that suits their interests. We must also equip young Americans with a strong civics education and an understanding of their heritage free of leftist manipulation.
Taxes — Americans know how to spend their money better than the government does. I will advocate for lower individual and business tax rates to keep more money in North Carolinians’ pockets and to help small businesses.
Family Values/Right to Life — I’m pro-life. I believe that life begins at conception and that we must protect the rights of the unborn. I also believe in traditional marriage. We must fight to protect our core family values that are rooted in biblical principles.
Second Amendment — I’m pro-gun. We all deserve the right to protect ourselves, our families, and our property. The second amendment protects these and all of our other rights from tyranny. I’m a gun owner and an avid hunter.
