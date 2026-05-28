Pastors of JESUS IS LORD Church NY 'TAKE THE CITY' Tent Revival to Help Teens & Adults Get Off Heroin and FENTYNAL

Pastors of JESUS IS LORD Church in Holtsville NY Kevin and Olga McGuinness “TAKE THE CITY” Tent Revival to Help Teens & Adults Get Off Heroin and FENTYNAL

“People of all ages are dying daily here on Long Island, and we want to do our part to save lives.” The drug deaths are a crisis for our city, and we must all come together to set people free of drugs” — Pastors Kevin and Olga McGuinness

HOLTSVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Pastors Kevin and Olga McGuinness, have been given a directive from God “ TAKE THE CITY ”, so Kevin and Olga are doing just that and on July 10th- through the 24th 2026 on the property of JESUS IS LORD CHURCH which is located at 341Long Island Ave. in Holtsville, NY.The Tent Revival will take place nightly; the tent will hold 2,800 people. The service will start at 7:30 pm & on Sunday’s at 11:00 am and 7:30 pm.Celebrity speakers will appear each night and bring a message of hope and there is no entry fee to attend this revival.Pastor McGuinness says “We want to reach young and older people for God so they can be set free from Drugs and live a victorious life.”Kevin and Olga said, “People of all ages are dying daily here on Long Island, and we want to do our part to save lives.” The drug deaths are a crisis for our city, and we must all come together to set people free of these drugs, too many people are dying.”Below is a partial listing of who will speak each night.The Speakers include:July 10th- Pastor Donnie McClurkinJuly 11th- Thomas HolohanJuly 14th- Jim LeyritzJuly 15th- Bishop Marvin WinansJuly 16th- Mariano Rivera, Pastor Ruben TavarezJuly 19th- Music Guest Wess Morgan, former Heavyweight world Champ Michael Bentt and former baseball great Darryl Strawberry.July 20th- Wess Morgan, Lizzie Morgan, and Tallie RogersJuly 21st- Wess Morgan & Donna SchambachJuly 24th- Pastor Jimmy Jack, Dominique Jack, and the NY Worship Collective.There will be nightly worship with Pastor Malachi Morgan and Latoya MurphyThere will be more speakers confirmed.FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS FREE EVENT:Take The City 2026 to reserve your free seat and register on Event BriteWebsite- www.jilc.org All Social Media Handles - FB, IG, YouTube for the church @JILCORGPastor Kevin's IG and Facebook are @PastorKevinMcGX-pastorkevmcg

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.