SB Productions and Director Mohamed A. Bere & Sharmake Mohamed Announce The Film “12 HOURS”

This House Keeps what it takes” — Mohamed Bere, Producer, Director, Writer "12 HOURS"

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FILM HEADED TO SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST, SUNDANCE, TRIBECA, PALM SPRINGS INTERNATIONAL, SHORTFEST, HOLLY SHORTS, LA SHORTS, AND SCREAMFEST HORROR FILM FESTIVALS , PRODUCERS ON THE FILM INCLUDE EVE RICHARDS, SHARMARKEMOHAMED, AND MOHAMED A. BEREDirector/Producer/Writer, Mohamed A. Bere & Sharmarke Mohamed announced their new film “12 HOURS” a chilling psychological horror film that follows a young caregiver named Emily, desperate to keep her life afloat. What begins as a routine caregiving shift quickly spirals into something far more sinister.Cut off from the world, Emily uncovers the horrifying truth behind the house, with time slipping away and danger closing in she must fight to escape before she becomes the next piece in a twisted cycle.“12 Hours” explores vulnerability, survival, and the terror of being powerless in a place where trust becomes a deadly mistake.Directed, Produced and Written by Mohamed A. Bere, a emerging filmmaker of Somali heritage, raised in Arizona, his work is influenced by Bollywood’s emotional depth, Hollywood’s Storytelling, and the visual style of Anime.The film is produced by Sharmarke Mohamed and Eve Richards who starred in the hit film “A Line of Fire” and the upcoming film “Straight Shot.”Bere said of the film “This house keeps what it takes”The film short also stars Hettie Lynn Hurts (Maple), and Mimi Dybs ( Emily)The film is 13 minutes in length.ABOUT THE FILMThe film is a psychological horror short rooted in tension and restraint, “12 Hours” introduces a new collaboration between Bere and Shamarke Mohamed, while expanding the producing slate of Eve Richards. The film aims to resonate with a global audience through its exploration of fear, control, and the unknown within seemingly ordinary space.ABOUT DIRECTOR/PRODUCER/WRITER MOAHMED A. BEREA Somali emerging filmmaker whose style of filmmaking is influenced by Bollywood and Hollywood both in depth and storytelling with the visual style of Anime. Bere wrote, directed and produced “12 Hours”.ABOUT PRODUCER SHARMARKE MOHAMEDSharmake Mohamed is a Somali born, Los Angeles based actor, writer, and founder of SB Productions. He wrote and starred in the Cannes Film Festival honored short 10 Yrs. he is also the producer of “12 Hours” his next film is “RIYO”.ABOUT EXECUTIVE PRODUCER EVE RICHARDSEve Richards hot off starring with Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding Jr, and Jason Patric and David A.R. White in the SONY Pictures film “A Line of Fire” and her upcoming film “Straight Shot” which stars Eve with Rachel Lee Cooke, Dolph Lundgren, William Forsythe, David A.R. White and Tyrese Gibson due out this year. Eve is also the host of the very popular podcast THE DISCOVERY POD WITH EVE, Eve serves as Executive Producer of 12 Hours.

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