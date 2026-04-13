DP World and Game Changer Events LLC To Host Meha Celebrity Golf Invitational for Breast Cancer in Palm Desert Ca

DP World and Game Changer Events LLC To Host Meha Celebrity Golf Invitational for Breast Cancer with the Daphne and Bill Foundation in Palm Desert Ca

We are excited and grateful to have DP World come to California for the first time and the MEHA Celebrity Golf Invitational will benefit Cancer Research for the Daphne and Bill Foundation”” — Daphne Barak & Bill Gunasti

PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caitlyn Jenner, Billy Zane, Kelsie Grammer, DJ Khaled, Nick Faldo, Kathleen Bradley, Olympic Bronze Medalist Alysha Newman, filmmaker Yi Zhou DP World and Game Changer Events LLC to Host MEHA Celebrity Golf Invitational for Cancer Research in CaliforniaWe are excited and grateful to have DP World come to California for the first time and the MEHA Celebrity Golf Invitational will benefit Cancer Research for the Daphne and Bill Foundation The #1 journalist in the world Daphne Barak and her partner Bill (Erbil) Gunasti, announced today that for the first time in California DP World in association with Game Changer Events, LLC will hold the MEHA CELEBRITY GOLF INVITATIONAL, at the legendary Indian Wells Country Club. The golf course which was home for many years to The Gerald Ford Golf Classic and The Bob Hope Golf Classic, will shine once again with celebrities from film, tv, music and sports. As part of the day, two very special golf stars will play to further raise awareness about the Daphne and Bill Foundation for Breast Cancer Research.Teeing off on Saturday April 25th at 10:00am, the day will end with an exclusive award and dinner ceremony, where, for the first time THE DAPHNE CUP will be presented to the golf team that showcased the best fashion on the fairways. The winning team will be invited to attend and watch The Masters in 2027. Celebrity names to be announced soon.ABOUT THE DAPHNE AND BILL FOUNDATIONThe Daphne and Bill Foundation play a pivotal role in the Game Changer Event Series, bringing its mission of empowerment and community upliftment to a global stage. As a spotlight partner, the foundation supports initiatives that highlight innovation, leadership, and social impact, ensuring the series inspires meaningful action. Through its involvement, the foundation amplifies voices driving change in education, health, and community development. Its commitment to collaboration and forward-thinking solutions aligns seamlessly with the event’s purpose of uniting changemakers, visionaries, and industry leaders. By championing impactful dialogue and supporting transformative ideas, the Daphne & Bill Foundation strengthens the Game Changer Event Series as a platform for progress, inclusion, and lasting positive change. The Foundation has been producing charitable events for the past 3 years in partnership with The Moore Cancer Center at UCSD.ABOUT DP WORLDDP World is a leading global logistics and supply chain company operating ports, economic zones, and transport services across more than 75 countries. Known for innovation and efficiency, DP World connects businesses and markets worldwide by streamlining trade and improving global logistics infrastructure. Its strategic investments support economic growth, sustainable operations, and advanced smart- trade solutions.ABOUT THE MEHA CELEBRITY GOLF INVITATIONALMEHA Celebrity Golf Invitational is an exclusive, high-profile golf event that brings together athletes, entertainers, industry leaders, and golf enthusiasts for a premium day on the course. Designed to blend sport, philanthropy, and luxury, theevent showcases friendly competition in an atmosphere that celebrates both skill and star power.Participants enjoy a professionally organized tournament experience—complete with curated pairings, scenic fairways, and VIP amenities—while fans and sponsors benefit from unique opportunities for engagement and brand visibility. Whether through charity- focused initiatives, media coverage, or post-roundreceptions, MEHA Celebrity Golf Invitational aims to create memorable experiences that extend beyond the game itself.

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