Clean Water Systems & Drinking Water Infrastructure Projects

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors has approved more than $48 million in grants, interest-free loans, and low-cost loans to support vital drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects across New York State. The FY 2022 Enacted Budget adds a $500 million appropriation to support clean water, raising the State's total investment to $4 billion and continuing to fulfill the State's $5 billion clean water commitment.

"Clean water and functioning water infrastructure are essential parts of the standard of living and qualify-of-life for all New Yorkers, and towns and villages across the state have an ongoing need for wastewater treatment plants and water tanks that needs to be filled," Governor Cuomo said. "The newly enacted budget dedicates $500 million to support clean water initiatives which increases our investment and brings the state closer to fulfilling its commitment to New Yorkers. These projects will underscore our pledge to help protect the environment and the health of New York's residents and families."

Environmental Facilities Corporation President and CEO Joseph Rabito said, "By approving these grants and low-cost financing for critical water infrastructure work, the EFC Board of Directors has ensured that communities statewide can cost-effectively undertake important projects that help protect our precious water resources."

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner and Environmental Facilities Corporation Chair Basil Seggos said, "New York is a national leader in ensuring safe, quality drinking water for our communities. The State's landmark grant and loan programs are providing financial solutions to ensure our cities, towns, and villages have the resources they need to complete critical water infrastructure improvement projects. DEC is proud to work with Environmental Facilities Corporation and communities across the state to help update New York's aging water infrastructure."

Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said, "These significant state investments help municipalities prioritize programs to upgrade outdated drinking water infrastructure and implement treatment necessary to improve water quality in communities statewide."

The Board's approval includes financing through the Clean and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds and grants that are part of the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act program. For more information, visit EFC's website at www.efc.ny.gov.

The projects approved at the April 8 meeting include:

Drinking Water:

Village of Albion in Orleans County - $1,299,600 in short-term low interest financing and a $1,949,400 Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grant for water treatment plant upgrades, transmission main repairs and distribution system upgrades

Village of Andover in Allegany County - $3,571,000 in short-term interest free financing and a $3,000,000 in Drinking Water State Revolving Fund grant for development of a new groundwater well, a new water filtration plant, replacement of aged/deteriorated water mains, safety and security upgrades at the existing well treatment building, a new booster pump station, a new telemetry/ supervisory control and data acquisition system to allow remote monitoring and control of the water system, and new water meters.

Village of Naples in Ontario County - $1,152,000 in 2019 WIIA grant for replacement of transmission mains that convey water from two water storage tanks to the distribution system.

City of North Tonawanda in Niagara County - $1,836,907 in 2019 WIIA grant for procurement and installation of a permanent on-site standby generator, transfer switch system, variable frequency drives and associated upgrades to the onsite electrical power distribution at the City of North Tonawanda Water Treatment Plant.

Village of Stillwater in Saratoga County - $488,946 in short-term low interest financing and $733,418 in 2019 WIIA grant for the replacement of aged, corroded, and tuberculated water main with new ductile iron water main along Lake Road.

Town of Ulster in Ulster County - $457,200 in 2019 WIIA grant for replacement of a water storage tank that will provide additional capacity.

Water Authority of Western Nassau County in Nassau County $4,930,200 in Emerging Contaminants grant for upgrade to the Water Treatment Plant, including installation of a new granular activated carbon filtration system to remove perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid from Well Nos. 44, 44A, 44B and 44C.

Village of Westfield in Chautauqua County - $2,360,794 in long-term interest free financing for replacement of a water main, upgrades to an existing booster pump, and improvements to the water treatment plant.

Town of Windham in Greene County - $5,066,000 in long-term interest free financing and $1,700,000 in 2015 WIIA grant for installation of a new backwash tank and backup generator at the Westwinds WTP, replacement and extension of deteriorating cast iron water main, and installation of new water main.

Clean Water:

Town of Alexandria in Jefferson County - $2,571,689 in short-term interest free financing and $667,773 in 2017 WIIA grant for planning, design and construction of a new sewer extension.

Chemung County- $2,988,783 in long-term interest free financing and $1,415,000 in 2018 WIIA grant for design and construction of improvements to Chemung County's Elmira Sewer District Improvements, including installation of a UV disinfection system.

City of Glens Falls in Warren County - $1,405,275 in short-term interest free financing and $468,425 in 2019 WIIA grant for planning, design and construction of pump station capacity improvements by force main replacement and collection system repairs.

Town of Rockland in Sullivan County - $1,464,552 in long-term interest free financing for planning, design and construction of upgrades to the Town of Rockland's Roscoe Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Village of South Corning in Steuben County - $200,000 in short-term low interest financing for planning, design and construction of a disinfection system and other wastewater treatment facility improvements.

Town of Wolcott in Wayne County - $9,167,733 in long-term interest free financing for planning, design, and construction of the Port Bay Sanitary Sewer Collection System.

The financings are subject to the Public Authorities Control Board's approval and are scheduled for consideration at PACB's meeting on April 21, 2021.