Cairo Hosting the MENA Investment in logistics conference

Largest logistics technology companies will show cases at Investment in logistics conference

Because E-commerce need E-Logistics” — Tareq Ziad Jarour

CAIRO, EGYPT, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Because of their confidence in the degree to which the Arab and African market requires these innovations, Invest in Logistics has already begun to draw companies that design software and innovate technological and transportation solutions. These technologies, in turn, create connectivity bridges and record the connection between e-commerce and the smart and digitalized handling and transportation of these items.

The most promising investment ventures in recent years, according to Tariq Ziad Jarour, CEO of Trio, the event's organizer, have been those that have linked and connected technology to transportation networks, whether for individuals or products, and there are many global and local examples, including Uber, Uber Freight, Amazon Freight, and apart from a vast number of highly successful home delivery firms, Alibaba announced the introduction of an automated system for road transport brokerage in the United States.

These existing businesses must build intelligent operating systems and applications. Many youth business sponsors are eagerly seeking knowledge and assistance, both technological and financial, in order to begin ventures that could go beyond what is currently available.

In May 2022, at the Investment in Logistics Conference, everyone will gather under one roof to share offers and form partnerships.

Business events in egypt