Job Corps Hosting Virtual Info Sessions April 13th & 29th

Have you ever wondered what Job Corps was all about? Well, here’s your chance to find out!

Job Corps is a free Career Technical Training program that is federally funded  through the Department of Labor for 16-24 year-olds (the upper age limit may be waived for a student with a verifiable disability).  Some of the Career Technical Trainings available are welding, carpentry, culinary arts, CNA, and many more.  Eligible students can also earn their HS diploma and stay on center, free of charge, while they work towards completion of their trade.  The two centers in Maine are in Bangor (Penobscot Job Corps) and Limestone (Loring Job Corps).

Information sessions hosted by Maine’s Job Corps office will be held on April 13th at 1pm or April 29th at 3:00PM on Google Meets. Registration is required at which time link and logon information for the session will be sent via email.

For questions or to register email Ross Chicoine at Chicoine.Ross@jobcorps.org.

