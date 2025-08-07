From Dinners to Showcases: South Portland Middle School Redefines Family Involvement

Throughout the 2024-2025 school year, South Portland Middle School transformed how it connects with families, moving beyond the traditional open house model and limited parent-teacher conferences. By hosting a series of nine monthly events, the school created engaging opportunities for families to connect with staff members, celebrate student success, and build a stronger sense of community.

This new approach was shaped by a community needs and assets assessment that, in part, highlighted local families’ desire for more meaningful involvement. The assessment also contained three other key findings: Families are often busy; celebrating students motivates participation; and building connections is essential.

Using these insights, events were thoughtfully scheduled and designed to welcome all families. Supported by district and union leadership, the school partnered with organizations such as the Locker Project, Wayside Food Programs, and Greater Portland Health to provide meals, fresh food, and resources at events, making them accessible and welcoming.

One standout event of the series was the second annual Family Dinner in January, which drew nearly 300 attendees. Families enjoyed diverse foods from local vendors, while students took part in crafts, dancing, and open gym activities. Teachers enthusiastically staffed the event, contributing to its warm and inviting atmosphere.

“There wasn’t a single one of the staff who was acting like they ‘had’ to be there,” one parent reflected. “They were engaged, and the kids loved seeing them…What has been built here is special.”

This year-long effort culminated with the Student Showcase and Dinner, which 620 people attended. Students proudly shared their work, as families toured classrooms and hallways, celebrated achievements, and enjoyed a shared meal.

Other highlights included a staff talent show fundraiser that brought the school community together with joy and support. Attendance at all events ranged from around 100 to 775 participants, reflecting growing family engagement.

Moving forward, South Portland Middle School plans to maintain this successful programming with some adjustments and aims to involve more students and parents in planning. Special focus will be placed on increasing engagement among 7th and 8th graders, informed by recent student and upcoming parent focus groups.

By prioritizing joy, relationships, and student celebration, South Portland Middle School has built more than just a series of enjoyable events; it has established a true community, ready to grow in the years to come.

