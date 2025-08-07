Graduation Report Due August 30; Please Review Synergy Records before August 15

Graduation reporting is due on August 30, 2025. The Maine Department of Education’s data system, Synergy, will be open in the 2024-2025 school year until August 15 for student records to be updated with accurate exit codes and dates.

After August 15, Maine Education Data Management Systems (MEDMS) Support staff will need to update student exit codes and dates.

Please review records in Synergy and update as necessary before August 15.

Resources:

For further questions, please reach out to MEDMS support staff at MEDMS.Support@maine.gov or 207-624-6896.