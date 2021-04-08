London Drugs launches reward program for Vancouver Island residents who choose to get active with Apple Watch
London Drugs’ new LDExtras Achieve app offers $369 in incentives for customers who complete activity goals tracked by Apple Watch
London Drugs has a long history of firsts and we continue to be leaders in innovating digital healthcare in the pharmacy. ”RICHMOND, BC, CANADA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Drugs is on a mission to help people be fit and healthy – and that means finding new ways to support and motivate them to get active. Beginning April 8th, Vancouver Island residents using Apple Watch and iPhone can download the LDExtras Achieve app, which lets Islanders earn up to $369 in LDExtras vouchers over two years simply by completing activity targets tracked by Apple Watch.
“Engaging and empowering our customers to achieve better health is at the core of what we aim to do every day,” says Clint Mahlman, London Drugs President and Chief Operating Officer. “Now we’re offering extra incentive for Islanders to achieve their health goals using Apple Watch. We hope to motivate our customers to get active through this rewards program and help them maintain healthy habits long-term.”
The integrated wellness program, developed in collaboration with Apple, connects the rewards aspect of London Drugs’ LDExtras loyalty program with activity-driven incentives. To participate, customers can download the LDExtras Achieve mobile app on iPhone and use Apple Watch to close their Activity rings for a targeted number of days per month. Over time, the program goals adapt to participant accomplishments, helping them to become more active and rewarding them with $15 in LDExtras vouchers each month they reach their targets.
“Incentives tied to the achievement of realistic physical activity goals are a significant source of motivation and the extra incentive may be particularly important right now after we’ve all had a prolonged period of homebound lockdowns related to the pandemic,” adds Mahlman.
LDExtras Achieve using Apple Watch is the first retailer-driven connected wellness program of its kind in Canada.
Mahlman says, “London Drugs has a long history of firsts and we continue to be leaders in innovating digital healthcare in the pharmacy. Leveraging the strengths of our Pharmacy team along with Apple Watch, the program offers our customers an exclusive digital health experience that is good for their wellbeing and their wallets.”
To participate and earn the monthly vouchers, Islanders can enroll in the LDExtras program, download the LDExtras Achieve app from the App Store and have their iPhone paired with Apple Watch. London Drugs pharmacy and tech specialists are available to assist in the process and answer any questions customers might have. More information can be found here: ldextrasachieve.londondrugs.com
ABOUT LONDON DRUGS
Founded in 1945, B.C.-based London Drugs sells to every province and territory in Canada through its online store www.LondonDrugs.com and has 81 physical stores in more than 35 major markets throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. London Drugs offers consumers a range of products from personal protection equipment for pandemic safety, to digital cameras and cosmetics to computers and televisions. Renowned for its creative approach to retailing, the company employs more than 9000 people with pharmacy and health care services being the heart of its business. Committed to innovation and superior customer service, London Drugs has established itself as a reputable and caring Canadian company that supports Canadian brands and continues to position itself for future growth and development.
