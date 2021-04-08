‘Longevity Politics: Longevity as the New Political Priority of the 21st Century’- new Book will be released in Q3 2021
Deep Knowledge Group has announced a new upcoming book authored by its General Partner, Dmitry Kaminskiy, on the topic of Longevity Politics, scheduled for release in Q3 2021: 'Longevity Politics: Longevity Technocracy, Modern Approaches to Policy, Governance & National Industrial Strategies, and Longevity as the New Political Priority of the 21st Century'.
The book charts the rise of progressive Longevity MegaHubs and Technocracies, the concept of the Longevity Valley and its evolution toward the Longevity State, global benchmarking of national and local Longevity Industrial Strategies, international benchmarking of National Healthy Longevity, Longevity Ethics (how potential negative societal outcomes resulting from Longevity can be proactively optimized to ensure maximized socioeconomic benefit), and how Longevity will become central, essential and fundamental to developed nations’ political agendas, with the electorate demanding the delivery of additional Health-Adjusted Life Years (HALY) and Quality-Adjusted Life Years (QALY), and a decrease in population-level Disability-Adjusted Life Years (DALY), as fundamental citizen rights to be provided and upheld by their governments and politicians, by the year 2030.
In the first installment of Deep Knowledge Group’s Longevity Book series, “Longevity Industry 1.0 - Defining the Biggest and Most Complex Industry in Human History”, Dmitry Kaminskiy and his co-author distilled the complex assembly of deep market intelligence and industry knowledge that Deep Knowledge Group has developed over the past 5 years into a full-scope understanding of the global Longevity Industry, showing the public exactly how the international consortium of for-profit and non-profit entities managed to define the overwhelmingly complex and multidimensional Longevity Industry for the first time, and how they created tangible framework for its systematization and forecasting.
One of the four sections of that book was dedicated to the topic of Longevity Policy and Governance, charting the rise of Longevity as a topic of increasingly prominent recognition and prioritization among progressive governments, and the emergence in the past several years of Longevity Politics - a state in which the concept of optimized National Healthy Longevity becomes an actual political talking point and tangible goal among politicians and between national and municipal governments.
In 2021, global society has reached the point at which the domain of Longevity Policy and Governance is transforming into the reality of Longevity Politics, and developments have accelerated to such an extent that Deep Knowledge Group’s General Partner now feels compelled to dedicate a full book to this topic, in order to provide a comprehensive and actionable overview of the present state and near future of this emerging domain.
In the next few years, several technologically advanced, small, smart states will emerge as global competitors in the development of unified Longevity Industry ecosystems. Some will focus on specific sectors, while others will seek to create so called Longevity States: fully integrated hubs encompassing the entire scope of the industry (including biomedicine, tech, and finance). Five years from now we can expect to see a “new normal” of small, technocratic nations selectively promoting both personal and institutional citizenship to individuals, companies, and investors committed to advancing Longevity-related technologies in exchange for access to some of the world’s most sophisticated and progressive healthcare, life insurance, MedTech, HealthTech, Longevity FinTech, AgeTech, and WealthTech ecosystems. These products and services will enable the simultaneous maintenance of healthspan and wealthspan, and ensure the highest possible quality of life, social activity, mental wellness, and overall functionality.
Increasing numbers of governments are beginning to formulate and execute national industrial strategies to facilitate the synergetic development of four main sectors and driving forces of Longevity Industrialization (Advanced Biomedicine, AgeTech, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the Longevity Financial Industry), with the goal of transforming the challenge of aging population into the opportunity of Healthy Longevity. The political, economic, and industrial capital that governments control is larger than any other industry stakeholder, and the stakes are proportionately higher, given that they are tasked with maintaining and optimizing the health and wealth of their nations. It is now indisputable that the Longevity Industry has reached a critical inflection point where politics becomes the most important driver of progress in the continued positive trajectory of Longevity Industrialization, and the delivery of prolonged and optimized Health, Wealth and Practical Human Longevity to the citizens of the world.
About the Author
Dmitry Kaminskiy is an innovative entrepreneur, investor, author and philanthropist dedicated to impact investment and ethical business, with a focus on engineering the accelerated trajectory of progressive technological development for the benefit of humanity.
Mr. Kaminskiy is a co-founder and managing partner of Deep Knowledge Group - a consortium of commercial and non-profit organizations active on many fronts in the realm of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, Precision Medicine, FinTech, GovTech, InvestTech), ranging from scientific research to investment, entrepreneurship, analytics, policy, and philanthropy.
About Deep Knowledge Group
Deep Knowledge Group is an international consortium of commercial and non-profit organizations focused on the synergetic convergence of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, MedTech, FinTech, GovTech), applying progressive data-driven Invest-Tech solutions with a long-term strategic focus on AI in Healthcare, Longevity and Precision Health, and aiming to achieve positive impact through the support of progressive technologies for the benefit of humanity via scientific research, investment, entrepreneurship, analytics, and philanthropy.
