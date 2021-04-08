42-Acre Juslyn Vineyards, Villa, and Inventory to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

Juslyn Vineyards & Villa, 2900 Spring Mountain Road, St. Helena, CA Tuscan villa and guest house with high-end finishes $7.2M of Juslyn Vineyards wine inventory Award-winning 97-point Robert Parker rated wines Vineyard in Napa Valley's Spring Mountain District AVA

Juslyn Vineyards and Villa will auction No Reserve in May via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Acclaimed Agents Aaron Kirman and Neyshia Go.

This has been a labor of love for many years, and I’m confident Concierge Auctions and their team of experts will bring worldwide exposure, and ultimately, our end users.” — Perry Butler, Seller

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private and picturesque, Juslyn Vineyards and Villa presents a prime opportunity to purchase your own vineyard, private Tuscan villa, legacy wine brand, and $7.2 million of current wine inventory, all perched atop a grassy knoll in Napa Valley with views of the vineyards, lush gardens, and wine country. Located within the acclaimed Spring Mountain District AVA, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for entrepreneurs and wine connoisseurs alike will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Aaron Kirman of Compass Real Estate and Neyshia Go of Sotheby’s International Realty. Currently listed for $29.8 million, the property—inclusive of the villa, vineyard, brand, and inventory—will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding will be open May 20–25, via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“My wife and I fell in love with Napa Valley, and in 1997 our dream of creating our own vineyard became a reality. We founded Juslyn Vineyards and have been committed to making the best wines possible ever since, resulting in top-ratings from Robert Parker,” stated Perry Butler, seller. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Concierge Auctions for the sale of our property. This has been a labor of love for many years, and I’m confident Concierge Auctions and their team of experts will bring worldwide exposure, and ultimately, our end users.”

The prestigious Spring Mountain District AVA is one of the highest regarded mountain appellations in the Napa Valley. Thanks to over 18 years of vine maturation and the founders’ dedication in creating and nurturing the estate, the hillside 6-acre vineyard boasts three tons of harvest per acre. With over 2,200 vines per acre, the vineyard’s double spacing yields a more robust flavor profile in each varietal, and the south-facing vineyard is optimal for the vines to grow. Spring Mountain District AVA’s unique soil and microclimate presents some the highest quality of fruit Napa Valley has to offer.

"This is one of our finest auction offerings to date,” said Chairman, Chad Roffers. “The vineyard’s well-established legacy presents the rare opportunity for the new owner to purchase the property and release their first vintage under their new label with the $7 million of Robert Parker 95+ Rated Wine included with the property. The income potential is as appealing as the property itself.”

The estate hosts a field blend of 90% premium mountain Cabernet Sauvignon, and small amounts of Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Verdot. Since its first vintage in 2001, the Juslyn label has amassed over thirty 90-point rated wines.

Set on over 40 acres, the vineyard additionally comes with a custom-built villa and guest house, both complete with high-end finishes, vaulted ceilings, and French doors throughout. Its classic beauty is matched by the sweeping panoramic views from the estate’s elevated vantage point. The wide variety of outdoor entertaining areas provide options for alfresco parties with the estate’s own vineyards as an idyllic backdrop. Additional features include an 80-foot swimmer’s pool; outdoor kitchen with pizza oven; koi ponds; stone-terraced organic vegetable and flower gardens; and lush, sprawling grounds. This coveted Napa Valley estate presents an incredible opportunity to bottle your own legacy.

Juslyn Vineyards and Villa is quietly nestled behind a private gate down the long drive, and yet is only minutes away from the middle of Saint Helena and its longstanding traditions, like the Friday morning farmers market that started in 1986. Napa Valley also boasts some of the most beautiful championship golf courses in the world, including Silverado Resort and Spa with its two PGA championship golf courses, as well as a Michelin star restaurant. For easy travel, four international airports are within a 2-hour drive.

