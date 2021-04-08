Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,844 in the last 365 days.

Congressman Lee Zeldin Announces His Run For New York State Governor On LI Radio News Morning Radio With Jay Oliver

Jay Oliver, Host of LI Radio News Morning Show

I was so excited to be the first radio show in NY State to have Congressman Lee Zeldin announce his run for NY State Governor this morning”
— Jay Oliver, Host of LI Radio News Morning Show
LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay Oliver, Host of LI Radio News Morning Show spoke with Gubernatorial Candidate Congressman Lee Zeldin this morning. They spoke about the NY State budget, taxes, why NY has to be turned around, attacks on New Yorker's freedom & safety, Governor Cuomo's scandals, allegations, & abuse of power and so many other issues.

Audio of Interview - https://soundcloud.com/jvcbroadcasting/congressman-lee-zeldin-live-on-li-in-the-am-w-jay-oliver-4-8-21#t=0:00

Jay Oliver says "I was so excited to be the first radio show in NY State to have Congressman Lee Zeldin announce his run for NY State Governor this morning".

About: Jay Oliver
Jay Oliver is the host of LI Radio News Morning Show heard from 6 to 9 AM ET. He has over two decades of broadcasting behind him on Long Island.

About LI Radio News
LI News Radio (103.9) is Long Island’s only FM news station. Broadcasting LIVE from Islip’s MacArthur Airport, they bring news, traffic and weather to their listeners. Local news and information that impacts Long Islanders are the focus. The LI News Radio news department is the largest on Long Island, keeping the island informed locally and state-wide.

Mark L. Goldman
Goldman McCormick PR
+1 5166390988
email us here

You just read:

Congressman Lee Zeldin Announces His Run For New York State Governor On LI Radio News Morning Radio With Jay Oliver

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.