Congressman Lee Zeldin Announces His Run For New York State Governor On LI Radio News Morning Radio With Jay Oliver
Jay Oliver, Host of LI Radio News Morning Show
I was so excited to be the first radio show in NY State to have Congressman Lee Zeldin announce his run for NY State Governor this morning”LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay Oliver, Host of LI Radio News Morning Show spoke with Gubernatorial Candidate Congressman Lee Zeldin this morning. They spoke about the NY State budget, taxes, why NY has to be turned around, attacks on New Yorker's freedom & safety, Governor Cuomo's scandals, allegations, & abuse of power and so many other issues.
— Jay Oliver, Host of LI Radio News Morning Show
Audio of Interview - https://soundcloud.com/jvcbroadcasting/congressman-lee-zeldin-live-on-li-in-the-am-w-jay-oliver-4-8-21#t=0:00
About: Jay Oliver
Jay Oliver is the host of LI Radio News Morning Show heard from 6 to 9 AM ET. He has over two decades of broadcasting behind him on Long Island.
About LI Radio News
LI News Radio (103.9) is Long Island’s only FM news station. Broadcasting LIVE from Islip’s MacArthur Airport, they bring news, traffic and weather to their listeners. Local news and information that impacts Long Islanders are the focus. The LI News Radio news department is the largest on Long Island, keeping the island informed locally and state-wide.
Mark L. Goldman
Goldman McCormick PR
+1 5166390988
email us here