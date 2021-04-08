Haizol, Why China Should Be In Your Supply Chain
There are 2 million factories in China, ranging in tiers from 1 to 5. Compared to other manufacturing hubs across Asia, China still stands out from the competition as a favourable choice. China has a higher production capacity compared to its neighbours, and more advanced automation. China has a more developed infrastructure, and raw materials are easily accessible and available. Due to increased competition from other emerging manufacturing hubs, China also keep their costs low to ensure they are competitive.
Despite the influence of COVID on the manufacturing industry worldwide, China has overtaken its manufacturing GBP position from 2019, showing even despite a huge disruption to this industry, China has still advanced its position. In 2020 China saw an increase of 2.3%, when other countries declined. Between February 2020 to February 2021 China saw a 155% increase in exports, showing its stability and ability to withstand external disruption to some degree. Moreover, analysts had expected the trade to narrow to $60.15 billion, however China posted a trade surplus of $103.25 billion for the first two months of this year. For 2021, China has set a growth target of at least 6%.
When looking at geopolitical reasons, China has demonstrated economic stability the last few years. It showed a 2.3% growth in 2020 despite COVID. There is also political stability, and relative currency stability. China has an enormous domestic market which potential businesses can tap into when producing in China. China has a growing middle class which can be targeted with the products as well as exporting them. China continues to invest trillions into their infrastructure. They are continually expanding distribution routes across all neighbouring countries, over 70 in total.
The government has a strong focus on advanced manufacturing, with the creation of Made in China 2025, which is the government's ten year plan to update China's manufacturing base by rapidly developing ten high-tech industries. This has seen a large increase in the amount of automation and AI in the manufacturing process. Alongside this, Chinese engineers are levelling up, with improved research and development and more advanced skill sets. In the last few years, quality standards across the board have been raised considerably. China manufacturers have had to raise the bar to compete with international manufacturers, and ensure their products are the same if not better quality.
The changes in IP laws have also made it easier and more viable to produce in China. IP protection in recent years has greatly improved. Most suppliers now will use strict non-disclosure agreements which are signed by both parties prior to sending initial designs.
Green, lean manufacturing is becoming an increasingly important topic, and China is not one to shy away from entering this sphere. China has embraced going green, and continues to make efforts to ensure the factories and processes itself are moving in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way.
For instant access to the wide range of suppliers and manufacturing capabilities, register a free account at Haizol. Haizol is China's leading professional online sourcing service platform for OEM, custom parts and components in Asia. Haizol assists small and medium sized manufacturing enterprises in the procurement of resources, meeting output quotas, and manufacturing of traditional parts and component.
We actively provide services for partners in over 100 countries, establishing long-term relationships which have enhanced their production efficiency and reduced manufacturing costs. Haizol have also joined with hundreds of industry supply chain service providers, both upstream and downstream.
The One-stop sourcing & solutions platform offers buyers a complete service from start to finish. From a customer’s requirements, the best suppliers are located, then Haizol take care of the whole process from the initial order, to quality and inspection, and shipment.
