Youth Courtesy of CanvaPro

White Paper Calls for Higher Education to Examine Various Options Available to them in a Constricting Environment

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Higher Education and Nonprofit Consultancy at The Thinkubator under the leadership of Dr. Duleep Deosthale recently released “The Future of Higher Education: Strategic Considerations for Colleges and Universities in a Challenging Market,” a white paper that examines the impact of covid-19 on the higher education sector. The report takes the decline in enrollment and challenging financial models as a given, particularly as these issues have been predicted by economists and higher education leaders for years. Instead the report focuses on the strategies and models that institutions have implemented to stay relevant and away from the brink of closure. “Leaders in higher education must be bold and innovative,” said Dr. Duleep Deosthale, Director of The Higher Education and Nonprofit Consultancy at The Thinkubator. “They need to worry less about their competitors' actions and focus more on being risk-takers and the first to implement innovative ideas that have the ability to transform an institution. Leaders should focus on charting a new course and learn to pivot if necessary to create innovative and resilient institutions that will survive in a challenging market.”

“Higher education is at an important reflection point. There will be winners and losers. Those institutions with strong, entrepreneurial, and risk-taking leaders will be the determinant of what institutions fall off the brink and those that survive post-covid-19” said Dr. Edward Summers, President and CEO, The Thinkubator. The report highlights five strategic areas that colleges and universities have focused on: mergers and acquisitions; consortia or associations; restructuring financial aid models; creating innovative academic programs; and creating a sense of place on campuses. Perrin Kennedy, Policy Intern and Graduate Student at Columbia University supports building a sense of place on college campuses and stated that "Students in the 21st century not only need a place where they obtain written knowledge but also emotional and personal knowledge. Students want and need institutions that give them the ability to develop different hobbies, create new ways of social engagement, and openly engage in political discourse."

This white paper is the first of many that The Higher Education and Nonprofit Consultancy (HEC) at The Thinkubator will produce to support the challenges higher education face. The paper can be found on The Thinkubator’s website at https://thethinkubator.org/higher-education-consultancy

and is available for public use. The HEC group is also utilizing its knowledge and experience to directly consult with colleges and universities on the challenges they face. “Institutions of Higher Education would do well to carefully monitor their external environment through the use of a PESTLE (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Legal, and Environmental) analysis and adjust their models. Failing to engage in this important analytical exercise will see many go the way of Blockbuster” said Dr. Lessie Branch, Director of The Think Tank at The Thinkubator and Associate Professor of Business Administration at Metropolitan College of New York. The work of The HEC group could support colleges and universities as they conduct deep analysis of their institutions.

More about The Higher Education and Nonprofit Consultancy (HEC) at The Thinkubator:

The Higher Education and Nonprofit Consultancy (HEC) at The Thinkubator was launched by Dr. Duleep Deosthale, a long-time higher education executive and entrepreneur with colleagues Dr. Edward Summers, President and CEO of The Thinkubator and Dr. Lessie Branch, Director of The Think Tank at The Thinkubator. Higher Education is a passion of the leadership of The Thinkubator. With more than 60 years of combined leadership experience, The HEC is a committed group of executives focused on providing full-service strategic consultancy and guidance to higher education leaders and nonprofit executives.

More about The Thinkubator

The Thinkubator is a Bronx-based nonprofit organization focused on crafting innovative strategies to complex local challenges that have global implications. The Thinkubator exists to train, educate, and connect Bronx youth to work-based learning experiences, employment, and educational opportunities. We seek to prepare diverse, low-income youth from the Bronx to succeed in the workplace and the world. The Thinkubator approaches its work through three major areas: education, research, and community. The Thinkubator Education provides education, career, and work-based learning opportunities for young adults; The Thinkubator Research conducts research and provides consultancy to the education, nonprofit, public, and private sectors; The Thinkubator Community concentrates on the intersection of community issues that inhibit communal growth, development, and productivity and combats poverty.

Collectively, The Thinkubator provides a systematic approach to workforce, economic, and community development, educational attainment and combating poverty. The Thinkubator leverages the knowledge, experiences both professional and lived, and agility of its stakeholders to improve the human condition and the institution's effectiveness.

The Thinkubator aspires to a world where young Black, Brown, and Low-Income people from communities like the Bronx are trained, educated, and powered to bring their voice to business, organizational, societal, and world challenges. For more information about The Thinkubator programs visit www.thethinkubator.org.