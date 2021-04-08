e4 Enhances eMPI Ongoing Maintenance Solution to Address Rise in Duplicate Medical Records
e4 Leverages Leading Software and Proven Methodology to Eliminate Duplicate Medical Records Once and For All
Our eMPI Ongoing Maintenance solution not only reduces the number of costly, problematic duplicate medical records, but also helps to free up hospital staff to focus on mission-critical initiatives.”SINKING SPRING, PA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- e4 announces the enhancement of its eMPI Ongoing Maintenance services, e4’s cost-effective, outsourced eMPI remediation solution. e4 provides eMPI remediation and data governance support as an ongoing managed service, helping clients maintain data integrity and ensure a clean, accurate eMPI.
— Todd Goughnour, RHIA, MBA, HIM Practice Director, e4
As patient volumes from COVID-19 tests and vaccinations have risen, many health systems across the country have encountered a significant increase in duplicate medical records. e4 has advanced their eMPI methodology to address these potential duplicate medical records with a seamless, cost-effective process that identifies the true scope of duplicates and quickly remediates those records to ensure patient care is not affected.
“Maintaining an accurate eMPI is critical to supporting quality delivery of care and ensuring data integrity,” said Todd Goughnour, RHIA, MBA, HIM Practice Director at e4. “Our eMPI Ongoing Maintenance solution not only reduces the number of costly, problematic duplicate medical records, but it also helps to free up hospital staff to focus on more valuable, mission-critical initiatives. Our clients also have the assurance of a clean eMPI and an effective data governance strategy.”
e4 partners with NextGate, healthcare's leading EMPI provider for more than two decades, to help healthcare organizations overcome the dangerous and costly inefficiencies that result from duplicate medical records and patient identification errors.
“e4 complements our best-in-class EMPI to give providers an all-encompassing and practical solution for eliminating duplicates and ensuring data integrity,” said Norm Carnick, Manager of Alliances for NextGate. “e4’s achievement as a preferred partner is a testament to their superior product support for EMPI deployments and demonstrated level of commitment to quality in serving our customers."
