Industry Leaders Join e4 Board of Advisors

e4 Board of Advisors to Provide Strategic Guidance to Fuel Company GrowthWEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES , March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- e4 is pleased to announce that Stephen DeCherney, MD, MPH, Adrienne Kirby, PhD, FACHE, and Parris Boyd have joined e4's newly created Board of Advisors. As e4 has grown to serve more than 300 health systems across the country, these executives will provide strategic guidance and support to help e4 guide their clients through one of the most turbulent times in history.
“We are thrilled to have these esteemed individuals join e4’s Board of Advisors,” said Niall Doherty, President and Co-Founder, e4. “e4 has grown consistently over the past 15 years. With our clients facing unprecedented challenges, it is critical that we continue to adapt and innovate to support them. The e4 Board of Advisors will be instrumental in providing strategic guidance as we continue to put our clients first and position e4 for the future.”
Stephen DeCherney, MD, MPH, is Professor of Medicine and former Professor (Adjunct) of Business in the Kenan-Flagler School of Business, at University of North Carolina. Stephen is board certified in Internal Medicine and Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism and was named as one of the Best Doctors in America. Earlier in his career, Stephen was the CEO of Health Decisions, Inc., a full-service CRO, and now serves on their Board of Directors. He also served as President, Global CRO at Quintiles Transnational Corporation and was an Independent Director of Theorem Clinical Research Company. Stephen serves on the Board of Pharm-Olam, Vast Therapeutics, and KNOW Bio, LLC, where he also acts as Chief Medical Officer. He is a Trustee of the Christiana Care Health System in Delaware, and was a Trustee of the William Harvey Research Institute, of the Queen Mary Medical College, St Bart’s and the London Hospitals. He was also a Senior Advisor to the London Genetics Company, London, UK, and served as Chair of the University of Delaware Research Foundation. He is an Executive Advisor to Anagenesis Capital Partners and Grant Avenue Partners.
Adrienne Kirby, PhD, FACHE is a health care industry leader with diverse experience as a board member, CEO, President and COO who has transformed and optimized healthcare businesses and achieved market leading growth through strategic partnerships, leadership development, risk reduction and organizational restructuring. Adrienne has led large scale business transformation requiring both strategic and tactical planning across the entire healthcare continuum. Recognized as a seasoned strategic leader who executes from a 360-degree view to build and motivate teams to achieve goals, she possesses a vast understanding of all aspects of health care delivery, consumers, products and market dynamics. A skilled communicator and negotiator with all stakeholders, her ability to foster strong relationships and achieve peak executive performance are the hallmarks of her career.
Parris Boyd is a Principal of The Firmament Group and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Boyd is responsible for leading the firm’s origination efforts, executing transactions, and advising management teams of the firm’s portfolio companies. Mr. Boyd currently serves on the Board of Directors of Vision Integrated Partners and Destination Pet. Mr. Boyd has been an investor and advisor in a wide range of industries since 2002. Prior to his role at The Firmament Group, Mr. Boyd advised a variety of small businesses on operational restructuring and fundraising and served as an investment professional at GarMark Partners, where he worked with Mr. Smith. As a member of the investment team at GarMark, Mr. Boyd sourced, led and successfully exited several private debt and equity investments in the business services, education and consumer products industries. Previously, Mr. Boyd worked at American Capital, Ltd. in the Leveraged Buyout Group. During his time at American Capital, Mr. Boyd executed and oversaw a portfolio of control equity investments in a wide variety of lower-middle market businesses and industries. Mr. Boyd began his career in Investment Banking at Jackson Securities and Wachovia Securities, where he focused on equity research and advising small businesses on mergers & acquisitions and private placements.
About e4:
e4 is a leading national healthcare consulting and professional services company that provides comprehensive service solutions addressing needs around EHR, ERP, Revenue Cycle Management, HIM, and IT. e4 also specializes in complex program and change management, and uses LEAN and proprietary engineered software to maximize outcomes and efficiencies.
