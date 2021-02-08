Phil Summers Joins e4 to Grow Emerging Enterprise Resource Planning Practice
e4 Expanding ERP Advisory, Planning, and Support Services
e4 has expanded our services to better serve our client base. By adding Phil’s expertise and unique insights, we are now able to bring industry-leading ERP solutions to our clients and the market.”WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To address the needs in the rapidly evolving healthcare market, e4 has invested significantly in its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) practice. As part of this evolution, e4 is delighted to announce that Phil Summers has joined the company as General Manager of e4's Business Enterprise Systems practice. Phil will be responsible for the growth and development of e4’s value-based ERP solutions.
“With many hospitals focusing on the optimization of their Enterprise Resource Planning systems, e4 has expanded our service offerings to better serve our client base,” said Jim Hennessy, CEO, e4. “By adding Phil’s expertise and unique insights, we are now able to bring industry-leading ERP solutions and capabilities to our clients and the market.”
Phil brings a tremendous amount of experience in meeting clients’ advisory, planning and support services needs for ERP system implementations, optimizations, and upgrade projects. Phil most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Logic Healthcare, a healthcare IT consulting firm, and possesses more than 30 years of experience in healthcare project management, technical development, and business management consulting.
“ERP systems are more relevant today than they ever have been within healthcare facilities. Attracting and maintaining the highest caliber talent, running the most optimized and efficient supply chain, effectively reporting on the financial health, and integrating with clinical systems are all key components to sustaining growth in today’s healthcare market. Combining the strength of e4’s consultant network, LEAN-based methodologies, proprietary software solutions, and industry-leading healthcare consulting experience with proven ERP methodologies and seasoned resources, this new service line will enhance e4’s ability to assist our clients nationwide with their ERP needs," said Phil Summers.
From advisory and implementation to operations and optimization services, e4 can help clients achieve ERP objectives to manage, design, build, and deploy systems that are robust and sustainable for future growth. e4’s ERP project managers and fully-certified, seasoned consultants possess an average of 15 years of experience, and provide functional, technical, and administration experience in multiple modules. These include Financial Management, Human Capital Management, Talent Management, Supply Chain Management, System Administration Management, and Technical Development.
To learn more about e4’s ERP service offerings, visit https://www.e4-services.com/ERP
About e4:
e4 is a leading national healthcare consulting and professional services company that provides comprehensive service solutions addressing needs around EHR, ERP, Revenue Cycle Management, HIM, and IT. e4 also specializes in complex program and change management, and uses LEAN and proprietary engineered software to maximize outcomes and efficiencies.
