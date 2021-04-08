Make Space Capital Partners Announces its A2 Series Oversubscribed and is Now Closed

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make Space Capital Partners, a privately held Fund, is pleased to announce its A2 series was oversubscribed and is now closed. The A3 series will launch in early April 2021. The Fund recorded two record capital raise closes in the early part of 2021. The January 13th close came in at $2,738,190 and the March 17th close brought in $2,795,510 in new investor capital. Year-to-date the Fund has raised a total of $5,953,850.

The Fund is also pleased to announce additions to their capital raise network with distribution agreements currently out to three new EMD's. Completion of these agreements will bring the total number of EMD's signed with Make Space Capital Partners to seven.

“These are exciting times for Make Space Capital Partners and our investors. Throughout 2020, and into 2021 our storage investments have not only weathered the storm of these volatile times, but exceeded our expectations. The storage industry in general continues to perform well with increased demand, and we are happy to be executing on our goal of building a sizeable portfolio of storage investments.” - commented Danny Freedman, Co-Owner, Make Space Inc. and Director of Corporate Development for the Fund.

The Fund is looking at several acquisitions coming into Q2 and Q3 of 2021 including an investment in Regina and storage properties in Kitchener, Ontario, one of the fastest growing communities in Canada.

“We have seen the demand for storage investments pick up in the last 6 months, and as a result we are finding that our combination of industry connections and storage development for the Fund positions us well for the near term, with clear visibility on some of the assets that expect to be part of the Fund once stabilized. It is shaping up to be an exciting year for Make Space Capital Partners” – Danny Freedman, Co-Owner, Make Space Inc. and Director of Corporate Development for the Fund



About Make Space Capital Partners (update)

The Make Space Capital Partners Fund was launched in July of 2019, with the goal of building 15 to 20 quality storage investments in diverse markets across Canada. The company is tracking well with 5 storage properties currently in the Fund, along with 3 development projects in the pipeline. The founders also have extensive contacts in the industry for sourcing quality off-market acquisitions.

The executive management team of Make Space Capital Partners bring over 15 years of extensive experience in self-storage, portable fleets, flex storage and logistics.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of Make Space Capital Partners securities.