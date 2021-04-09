The Legacy by Mark Snyder Jr follows the destinies of a band of strangers who hold the fate of the planet in their hands

The first book by a powerful new voice in fantasy fiction weaves a web of coincidence and consequence into an exciting supernatural adventure

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April 9, 2021 - Denver, Colorado – An important new voice in the world of fantasy literature debuts today with the publication of The Legacy, the first work of fiction from writer Marc Snyder Jr. With The Legacy, Snyder delivers a sophisticated, supernatural thriller powered by strong, subtle characters that will captivate and surprise readers until the final pages.

Grand in scale yet featuring deeply intimate depictions of a group of seemingly unrelated, but subtly linked characters whose lives intersect in unexpected ways, The Legacy takes fantasy writing in an exciting new direction.

“This story and its characters have been a part of my life for many years and I’m so excited to share them with you,” said author, Marc Snyder Jr. “I hope The Legacy brings you as much enjoyment as I’ve experienced writing it.”

Reviewers have called The Legacy “refreshingly different”, “intriguing” and “suspenseful,” and described the setting as a “seamless paranormal fabric” and a “great read if you're looking for suspenseful fantasy.”

The Legacy is available as an eBook or in paperback on Amazon, Barnesandnoble.com and other popular booksellers.

About Mark Snyder Jr.

Mark Snyder Jr is an author, teacher, actor and animal-rights activist currently living in the Pacific Northwest. For more information and exclusive content visit Mark at marksnyderjr.com.