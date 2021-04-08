Graphalloy® Bushings Successful in Screw Compressor Pumps
These bushings are used in a process to compress gasYONKERS, NY, USA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphite Metallizing Corporation, the manufacturer of self-lubricating GRAPHALLOY® bushing materials, announces the success of Graphalloy bushings in screw compressor pumps. Screw compressors act to compress gases using male and female rotors that rotate in opposite directions. As the gas progresses along the rotors it is compressed as the volume space between the rotors decreases, thereby creating compressed gas at the discharge.
In this particular application, Graphalloy Bushings are used in a screw compressor in dihydrogen gas service. It is a high speed, low load application for the bushings. They had originally tried aluminum bushings, which failed, then plain bronze bushings, which also failed. They then tried Graphalloy Bushings, which have been successful in this application.
Graphalloy Bushings offer solutions in places where traditional bearing lubricants will not work, including high temperature applications, clean environments, submerged operation applications, and more. The Graphalloy material is self-lubricating, non-galling, can handle low lubricity service and can withstand temperatures from -400°F (-240°C) to +1000°F (+535°C).
The Graphalloy material is used in many low lubricity pumps due to its self-lubricating and non-galling features, and screw compressors offer one more successful pump application for Graphalloy.
Graphalloy, a graphite-metal alloy, is available in over 100 grades with specific properties that meet a wide range of engineering solutions and specifications. Graphalloy bearings have operated for 20 years and longer in some applications. Common applications for Graphalloy bushings include pumps, wastewater, ovens, dryers, dampers/louvers, kilns, conveyors, submerged, and more.
FDA acceptable grades of Graphalloy are available for use in food service equipment. NSF® and WRAS grades of GRAPHALLOY material are also available for use in municipal well pumps and water treatment plant applications.
For a copy of one of our new catalogs, contact catalogs(at)graphalloy(dot)com.
For more information about Graphite Metallizing and its products, please visit us online at https://www.graphalloy.com or call +1-914-968-8400.
Eric Ford
Graphite Metallizing Corporation
+1 914-968-8400
email us here