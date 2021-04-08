"BAD DAYS" WAX NFT LAUNCH - April 10th 4pm PST

Bad Days plans to launch a non-fungible-token (NFT) Packs & card set marketplace for its "Bad Days" video game.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bad Days plans to launch a non-fungible-token (NFT) Packs & card sets marketplace for its "Bad Days" video game.

MarvelousNFTS.com will be producing collectible digital items for its game with items that you can buy and sell. Eventually, you’ll be able to earn those items (which are super heroes) through gameplay and cash out your NFTs with any currency, said CEO Fernando Escovar in an interview with Mintwatch.

MarvelousNFTS has been working on its NFT technology, which is based on blockchain, the decentralized, transparent, and secure ledger technology. That technology makes it possible to track transactions and make it easy to audit things. The full game will debut summer of 2021.

Escovar didn’t mention NFTs, since there was a kind of backlash against blockchain and cryptocurrencies as the tech went through its boom-and-bust cycle. But cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin ,Ethereum and WAX are booming again, and NFTs have gone through the roof.

