FDLE arrests Tampa man for possession of child sexual abuse material
For Immediate Release April 8, 2021 TAMPA, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Robert T. Jen, 82, of Tampa, on 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material in violation of Florida State Statute 827.071(5). The investigation began in December 2020 when agents located the IP address of a computer advertising child sexual abuse material as available for download and distribution. A residential search warrant was executed on April 7, 2021, and evidence of child sex abuse material was discovered at the scene, located on computer devices belonging to Jen. This evidence included the material that agents discovered in December. Jen was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail yesterday on $75,000 bond. Additional charges are dependent upon completion of forensics exams. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, 13th Judicial Circuit. Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.
For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001