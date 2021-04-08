Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 878 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,842 in the last 365 days.

FDLE arrests Tampa man for possession of child sexual abuse material

For Immediate Release April 8, 2021   TAMPA, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Robert T. Jen, 82, of Tampa, on 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material in violation of Florida State Statute 827.071(5).   The investigation began in December 2020 when agents located the IP address of a computer advertising child sexual abuse material as available for download and distribution. A residential search warrant was executed on April 7, 2021, and evidence of child sex abuse material was discovered at the scene, located on computer devices belonging to Jen. This evidence included the material that agents discovered in December.   Jen was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail yesterday on $75,000 bond. Additional charges are dependent upon completion of forensics exams. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, 13th Judicial Circuit.   Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

You just read:

FDLE arrests Tampa man for possession of child sexual abuse material

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.