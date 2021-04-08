Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Peregrine Acquires Royalties in the Piceance Basin

Drilling Rig in Mesa County, Colorado

Quick Evaluations and Prompt Closings Help Local Royalty Owner Divest

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peregrine Energy Partners ("Peregrine") has agreed to acquire producing royalties across Garfield and Mesa Counties, Colorado from a private seller (“Client”).

Peregrine finalized the royalty acquisition with over 100 natural gas wells under Caerus Oil & Gas, an active and private oil & gas producer. Caerus Oil & Gas is a leading local operator in the Piceance and Uinta Basins with their core assets including over 6,800 producing wells and a substantial undeveloped acreage position with over 8,000 future drilling locations.

Peregrine’s Client in this transaction was a colleague in the oil and gas royalty space. The acquisition developed as the Client reviewed options around their portfolio and underwent strategic planning for the future; interested in high-grading their portfolio and fast-forwarding cashflow from a passive income stream to redeploy the income towards more core areas of their business. Peregrine was approached because of their standing reputation for transparency throughout the process, and their ability to close quickly. The speedy and accurate process allowed the Client to receive capital within a matter of weeks.

“We are starting to have more and more conversations with colleagues from the industry in this same vein,” said Peregrine Managing Partner, C.J. Tibbs. “With pricing coming back to above pre-pandemic levels,” Tibbs continued, “there are folks in the royalty space now interested in potentially divesting pieces of their portfolios to return some liquidity to their investors and or simplify a bit of their back-office accounting challenges associated with the fractionalized interests.”

Peregrine works exclusively on producing oil and gas royalties and directly with mineral owners as well as industry professionals nationwide. To learn more or obtain an evaluation of your royalty interest, please reach out to either C.J. Tibbs at (214) 329-1432 or cj@peregrinelp.com or Josh Prier at (303) 256-6275 or josh@peregrinelp.com.


About Peregrine Energy Partners
Peregrine Energy Partners are private purchasers of oil and natural gas royalties with over 50 years of combined experience. Over the past 16 years, the company's founders have enjoyed working with hundreds of mineral owners in 30 states across millions of acres. To learn more about Peregrine Energy Partners, please visit www.peregrinelp.com.

