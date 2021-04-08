Stacey King's Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast Gives Much Needed Laughs During Pandemic

Stacey King's Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast available wherever podcast are heard. Stacey King is the voice of the Chicago Bulls known for his nicknames, quick wit, and funny tag lines. Stacey King won 3 NBA World Titles with Michael Jordan

3 Time World Champion Chicago Bull, and current voice of the Bulls, expands his entertaining sports podcast with thousands of listeners worldwide.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, April 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Podcasts have become one of the largest sources of consumed media and entertainment by millions of users on numerous outlets and devices. During the pandemic, millions have looked for entertaining outlets that provide all types of content from science, politics, sports entertainment, and more. Stacey King launched a podcast that would incorporate all topics with an emphasis on sports and entertainment and celebrity guests. Stacey and his co-hosts, Mark Schanowski, John Walsh, and Tim Kelley, have a large collection of Emmy's for their work in sports broadcasting and have brought that same level of professionalism to a more raucous and fun outlet for fans. Gimme the Hot Sauce is more than just a tagline; it's an attitude!There are many sports and entertainment podcasts available for listeners. Still, few combine the hilarious banter, celebrity guests, and varied topics of Gimme the Hot Sauce. Guests have included NBA stars Harvey and Horace Grant, BJ Armstrong, Kenny Anderson, ESPN's Zach Lowe and Nick Friedell. Other guests have included hilarious impersonator Al Foran, MMA star Curtis 'Razor' Blaydes, and Skateboard champ Chaz Ortiz. The lineup is growing to include some surprise guests from all walks of life in the lineup. Stacey said "Most sports podcasts are boring because the focus on sports becomes monotonous," he continued "We wanted to bring sports analysis with a true entertainment feel along with celebrity sports fans." He explained that the format is based upon keeping the audience engaged through unrehearsed opinions and real-life stories.Fans agree by showing their support and giving Gimme the Hot Sauce the position of the fastest growing sports and entertainment podcast on iTunes and other outlets. John Walsh, the host, and producer, said "This is unlike any other show I have produced because I don't know what is going to happen!"Many of the celebrity guests are old friends, teammates, people Stacey met long his career. There seems to be a never-ending list of entertaining guests. The crew likes to ask off-the-wall questions such as former Celtics and Bulls player Brian Scalabrine being asked by fellow redhead host Tim Kelley "While growing up, were you treated like a red-headed stepchild?" This is what you can come to expect from the fastest-growing podcast on the market to keep you laughing and entertained at the gym, in the car, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

Brian Scalabrine on "the White Mamba" nickname from Stacey King