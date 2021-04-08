Flexible Workspaces and Hybrid Office Spaces Popular for Reconfiguration
Corporate Environments on leading edge of office space trends for changing environments
The workplace is changing, and the work environment is evolving as needs change. Flexible spaces inspire employees to work more creatively and collaborate more effectively on projects.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporate Environments provides business office solutions that incorporate flexible workspaces and hybrid office spaces. With the impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), spaces designed with resilience in mind are priorities. Intelligent construction that promotes flexibility, integration of technology, and use of the right materials while allowing for customization and adaptation to future changes is key in this environment.
Businesses were paralyzed by the unknown in 2020, but with the start of 2021, companies are researching and studying the impact of the coronavirus on their organizations and creating strategies to return to the workplace.
“As we start to return to the office, we reflect on what we learned from working at home for so long. There are many pros and cons to working from home. People enjoy the variety of spaces available at home, like a personal desk and the option to move to any lounge area, or the kitchen table or backyard patio. They also appreciate the focused time and quiet spaces,” states Michele Warren, Corporate Environments’ Director of Design. “There are also many aspects of physically being in an office that people miss, such as -- proper ergonomics; the spontaneous encounters with coworkers and clients, face-to-face collaboration; and seeing how their work has an impact on the larger business. We consider all the pros and cons and work to find and implement solutions that help create a better, more flexible space.”
Every company has different needs that vary based on the business type. Corporate Environments’ team of experts is trained to listen to these needs and collaborate with clients to understand the impact of changes internally and externally.
Muna Shehadeh, Director of Architectural Solutions at Corporate Environments, comments, “This is the opportunity for all of us to think out of the box and invite new ideas that promote change and safety as it relates to office spaces.”
Not only do workspaces allow for enhanced teamwork, but they also facilitate chance meetings and off-topic chats that can snowball into new business relationships and innovative ideas. Collaboration is key to success for individual employees and the company at large.
Shehadeh adds, “The workplace is changing, and the work environment is evolving as needs change. Flexible spaces inspire employees to work more creatively and collaborate more effectively on projects.”
A versatile space can accommodate changes and needs as they arise. For example, having a meeting place that can transform to two offices in the future or a space that adapts to growth with minimal disruption is a great value to companies — not to mention the impact of retaining employees and attracting new talent.
Warren adds, “Agility in the workplace is important and most easily achieved when flexibility is top of mind during the early stages of space planning. Flexible spaces encourage people to move throughout the office fostering greater collaboration and engagement.”
Hybrid workspaces are dynamic areas with a greater variety of spaces that can accommodate multiple work modes, even in a post-pandemic world. They can include movable walls and soundproof pods; desks and desk screens for focused work; space dividers; communal tables in cafes; large and small lounge spaces; booth seating; mobile technology; digital and analogue displays; access to the outdoors; and varying sized meeting and conference rooms with mobile furniture. A hybrid office is active and engaging, incorporating the best features of traditional and creative office environments. A successful design incorporates the right mix of collaborative spaces, natural light, greenery, comfortable furnishings for different work styles, access to outdoor engagement, and the best technology. In addition, amenities such as coffee and juice bars; gyms; and wellness features are also important.
Offering a welcoming, modern, efficient, and effective workplace for people to collaborate in and accomplish their work draws new talent, as salary is no longer the sole driver in attracting new talent.
Corporate Environments helps clients develop spaces that are efficient, inviting and safe and is currently focused on providing businesses with workspace solutions for companies returning to their offices during the pandemic. The team is working with a diverse group of manufacturers to create spaces that provide healthy environments and improve client experience. The firm works in several verticals, including construction and real estate, corporate, education, government and healthcare.
ABOUT CORPORATE ENVIRONMENTS
With over 30 years of proven experience as a commercial interior services provider, Corporate Environments provides the best in prefabricated construction, furniture and technology. Corporate Environments is a team comprised of designers, project managers and technologists who are passionate about helping customers achieve their goals. The Corporate Environments team guides clients through the complexities of planning and delivering purposeful interior environments where people love to work.
