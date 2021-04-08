Return-to-Office in the Post-COVID19 World: Ontario accelerator spaces to implement Monitio health screening systems

OneEleven and ventureLAB to onboard Monitio active health screening system to protect the health & safety of tenants, staff and visitors

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneEleven, a home to a community of high-performing tech startups in the heart of downtown Toronto, and ventureLAB, a leading global founder community for hardware technology and enterprise software companies in Canada, will implement the Health Canada-approved Monitio COVID-19 Screening Systems inside their Innovation Spaces. The Monitio Intelligence Screening Systems, provided by AIH Technology, will help implement a safe Return-to-Work strategy for the co-working space communities, protecting the health and safety of those working inside. Operational insights from these deployments will be shared in a case study to be released to the public.

"As an accelerator that also provides a co-working space to our community of high-performing technology scale-ups, the Covid-19 pandemic continues to present challenges in terms of impacting how we operate and deliver programming to members," says Andrew Duffield, Manager, Operations and Member Services at OneEleven. "We are pleased to pilot Monitio as part of our layered approach to keeping our community safe on-site"

"ventureLAB's Innovation Space is home to a community of tech entrepreneurs and companies. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, our programs and community experiences have shifted to digital formats, and we continue to maintain an engaged community for our companies to grow and scale," said Brenna Ireland, Director, Innovation Space at ventureLAB. "The health and wellness of our community continues to be our top priority; we are proud to partner with AIH Technology to complement our existing safety protocols and keep our community safe, healthy, and vibrant."

The Monitio COVID-19 Screening System is a Health Canada-authorized COVID-19 Medical Device. This system provides a fully automated process for conducting full-cycle and active COVID-19 screening, including fever check, touchless public health questionnaire, contact-tracing, visitor invitation and abnormal screening result alerts. Monitio has proven to be an effective and efficient system to implement a comprehensive health screening protocol in a growing number of deployment sites, including government offices, senior homes, hospitals and manufacturing facilities. The system also aims to help rebuild the post-pandemic world as it provides full-cycle automation of the employee and visitor sign-in/out process and attendance management.

