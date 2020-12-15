Made in Ontario: Monitio Essential receives Health Canada authorization for COVID-19 Medical Device

Monitio Essential - Self Assessment Screening Station provides full-cycle automation for employee & visitor screening attendance management and contact tracing

COBOURG , ONTARIO, CANADA, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monitio Intelligence Inc., an AIH Technology Inc. subsidiary, received Health Canada authorization for Monitio Essential -Self Assessment Screening Station under the category of Medical Device for Use in Relation to COVID-19.

The Monitio Essential screening station automates active triage health screening with temperature check, comprehensive self-assessment COVID-19 questionnaire, and contact tracing. The technology aims to help Canadian businesses and essential service providers to provide a safe and productive environment for workers and visitors. Built with an intelligent data management system, facility managers can remotely monitor the entry triage screening with the help of email notifications. The system also provides a full-cycle automation for employee/visitor sign-in and attendance management, which will allow facilities to save on operational costs even in the post-pandemic world.

This Made-in-Ontario technology was developed as a response to the Canadian Government’s Call to Action to fight COVID-19, with funding support from Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) of Canada.

“Until we achieve herd immunity with the new vaccines, it will be critical for our communities to implement effective active screening and contact tracing measures to avoid further impacts of COVID-19 on the health and safety of Canadians, especially those who are at high risk with pre-existing health conditions” says Ben Su, Co-founder of AIH Tech and Monitio Intelligence. “AIH Tech and Monitio Intelligence are prepared to make our product and services accessible to all parts of Canada. The Health Canada authorization is a significant milestone for our product roadmap.”

About Monitio Intelligence Inc.

Monitio Intelligence’s mission is to help Canada get back to work safely. The company seeks to help companies and government facilities to create safe and efficient workspaces where staff and visitors can stay healthy and productive.