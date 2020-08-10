AIH launches ethnicity-neutral facial recognition API, FRaaS, in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to the ethnicity-inclusive facial recognition API.

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIH Technology Inc. today announced the availability of its racially inclusive Facial Recognition as a Service (FRaaS) API in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. AIH Technology customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

AIH Technology is committed to the ethical and responsible application of AI, including building deep learning models and advanced machine learning techniques to improve racial inclusivity in facial recognition. AIH Technology is a proud supporter of aging care by deploying its algorithm to help prevent seniors living with dementia from going missing. The company aims to help enterprise and government organizations save time, save money, and save lives.

“AIH Technology’s mission is to bring positive changes to the real-world problems facing AI applications, including addressing racial bias in facial recognition. With the global reach of the Azure Marketplace and its supportive ecosystem, AIH Technology is well-positioned in making meaningful impacts with our racially inclusive facial recognition algorithm,” said Ben Su, COO of AIH Technology.

Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, “We’re pleased to welcome AIH Technology to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about AIH Technology’s FRaaS at its page in the Azure Marketplace.

About AIH Technology

AIH Technology’s FRaaS API, a facial recognition algorithm specifically designed to address racial bias, is a critical component of AIH Technology’s inclusive AI strategy. AIH Technology aims to help enterprise and government clients deploy ethical facial recognition applications in healthcare, community safety, and other services in ways that are respectful of privacy and individual rights.

