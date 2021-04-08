CONAGRA UTILIZES BARCODE BUCKS™ IN BIRDS EYE FROZEN FOOD INCENTIVE PROGRAM
Conagra Brands is banking on BARCODE BUCKS™ eCARDS from marketing firm TPG Rewards to help generate awareness and sales for its Birds Eye Frozen Vegetable line.AVENTURA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conagra Brands is banking on BARCODE BUCKS™ eCARDS from the marketing firm TPG Rewards to help generate awareness and sales for its Birds Eye Frozen Vegetable line. As part of its “Fresh Flavor is Always in Season” campaign, Conagra is offering shoppers two digital BARCODE BUCKS incentives, one for $0.50 off and another for $1.00 off their Birds Eye Frozen Vegetables. Consumers are encouraged to stock their freezers during the promotion period, and enjoy their favorite vegetables any time. The offer was introduced 3/3/21, and is redeemable through 5/31/21 at Conagra’s largest retail account.
BARCODE BUCKS, a new digital eCard reward, is a marketing tool recently introduced by TPG Rewards, redeemable at stores only for the specific product SKU(s) designated by the brand. Once scanned via the store’s POS system, the reward value is immediately subtracted on the store receipt.
Benefits of BARCODE BUCKS eCards for Conagra:
• Rewards current brand users and engages potential new triers
• Digital cards delivered directly to consumers’ phones
• Additional offers can be programmed onto digital cards at any time
• Prevents fraud - offers are programmed for single use and can’t be duplicated
• Purchases are trackable and allows for capture of consumer information
About TPG Rewards:
TPG Rewards is an established marketing technology company that develops loyalty and promotional programs for some of the nation’s largest consumer packaged goods brands, as well as for companies in other categories. In addition to BARCODE BUCKS offers, TPG has pioneered innovations such as Digital Receipt Validation SystemⓇ, with response time in less than 12 minutes, and TAP – Touchless Engagement™ including dual-purpose NFC chips to create intelligent packaging.
Brands engage TPG for their vast capabilities ranging from marketing analysis, concept ideation, program execution, legal compliance, proprietary consumer rewards, and their meticulous attention to customer service.
