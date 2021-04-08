Middlesex- Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

On 04/07/2021 at approximately 1730 hours Troopers responded to a missing person call where Paul Cushing left a residence in Williamstown on foot after an argument. Cushing was last seen wearing a green-brown jacket and had a large red backpack. Attached is a recent photo of Cushing. Anyone with information on Cushing's location is asked to contact the Vermont State Police- Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191.