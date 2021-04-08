Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex- Missing Person Update

Update: Cushing was located safe.

Original news release:

VSP News Release-Incident

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak                            

STATION: Middlesex                      

INCIDENT LOCATION: Depot Street Williamstown, Vermont

NAME: Paul Cushing                                                

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont

On 04/07/2021 at approximately 1730 hours Troopers responded to a missing person call where Paul Cushing left a residence in Williamstown on foot after an argument.  Cushing was last seen wearing a green-brown jacket and had a large red backpack.  Attached is a recent photo of Cushing.  Anyone with information on Cushing's location is asked to contact the Vermont State Police- Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191.

Middlesex- Missing Person Update

