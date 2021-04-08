Future PLC Announces 2021 Return of PC Gaming Show and Future Games Show in Virtual Double-header Format
Future PLC (LSE:FUTR)NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future PLC (LSE:FUTR) today announced that The PC Gaming Show and Future Games Show will both return on June 13, 2021 -- building on the success of both in 2020, continuing the all-virtual format, but delivering a double-header experience for sponsors, partners and participants alike.
As a dynamic, multimedia double-header digital show presented with GamesRadar's Future Games Show, PC Gamer is delighted to announce the return of its annual summer showcase, the PC Gaming Show. The 2020 show was an extraordinary success -- delivering 20B impressions on over 5.9M unique views, with 3.2M livestream plays.
Notably, earlier this week, ESA (Entertainment Software Association) confirmed plans for a free-to-attend digital E3 event from June 12 - 15. The world’s biggest games showcase is usually held in Los Angeles each summer, but has been on pause since the start of the pandemic. E3 2021 aims to showcase the best that the video game industry has to offer, with confirmed partners including Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, and Koch Media.
The Future Games Show is GamesRadar’s flagship digital games showcase which debuted in June 2020 and was hosted by Uncharted stars Nolan North and Emily Rose. This was followed by the Future Games Show @Gamescom in August 2020 and Future Games Show: Spring Showcase in March 2021. The Future Games Show has reached over 45 million views across all events, working with over 40 publishers including Sony, Warner Bros. Games, Ubisoft, Team17 and many more.
With updates planning for the weeks to follow, you can stay abreast of the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase game reveals right here. The Future Games Show on June 13, 2021 will feature a mix of indie and AAA titles across all formats, including PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile.
The PC Gaming Show and Future Gaming Show look forward to sharing more details on partnerships for 2021 in the coming weeks. Please see all key contacts below:
Media and Press Corps Inquiries:
Please contact Kendall Allen Rockwell - kallen@witstrategy.com
To take part in the Future Games Show please contact:
Editorial:
daniel.dawkins@futurenet.com
james.jarvis@futurenet.com
Sponsorship:
gabrielle.kessler@futurenet.com
tom.parkinson@futurenet.com
To take part in the PC Gaming Show please contact:
Editorial:
Evan.Lahti@futurenet.com
Sponsorship:
gabrielle.kessler@futurenet.com
About Future PLC
Future is a global platform business for specialist media with diversified revenue streams. Its content reaches 1 in 3 adults in both the UK and the US.
The Media division is high-growth with three complementary revenue streams: eCommerce, events and digital advertising including advertising within newsletters. It operates in a number of sectors including technology, games, music, home interest, and B2B and its brands include Truly, TechRadar, PC Gamer, Tom's Guide, Android Central, Homebuilding & Renovating Show, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Top Ten Reviews, Live Science, Guitar World, MusicRadar, Space.com and Tom's Hardware.
The Magazine division focuses on publishing specialist content, with a combined global circulation of over 3 million delivered through more than 220 publications. The portfolio spans technology, games, TV and entertainment, women’s lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest and B2B. Its titles include Country Life, Wallpaper*, Classic Rock, Guitar Player, FourFourTwo, Homebuilding & Renovating, Digital Camera, Guitarist, How It Works, woman&home, Total Film, What Hi-Fi? and Music Week.
