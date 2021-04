Alzprotect Establishes U.S. Subsidiary in Boston, in the Heart of the Biotech Cluster

Alzprotect, a biopharmaceutical company developing solutions for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today the creation of its U.S. subsidiary in Boston.

The creation of a subsidiary in the United States is a very important step in our future development strategy.” — Dr Phil Verwaerde

LOOS, HDF, FRANCE, April 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alzprotect establishes U.S. subsidiary in Boston, in the heart of the biotech clusterAlzprotect, a biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic solutions for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today the creation of its U.S. subsidiary, Alzprotect US Inc. in Boston, Massachusetts, a renowned biotech cluster, in line with its international development strategy.This new subsidiary of Alzprotect is situated in Boston. The world’s ten largest biopharma companies have a presence in Massachusetts, making it an ideal location for scientific and technological innovation and ideally suited for Alzprotect’ first US foothold. The creation of this affiliate is the first milestone in a process that will lead to the initiation of Alzprotect’ clinical trials for the treatment of PSP and Alzheimer’s disease in the US.The ten largest BioTech companies in the world are located in Boston, making it an ideal ecosystem for scientific and technological innovation and perfectly suited for the establishment of Alzprotect in the United States. The creation of this subsidiary is the first step in a process that will lead to the launch of Alzprotect's clinical trials for the treatment of progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and Alzheimer's disease in the United States.Dr. Philippe Verwaerde, President of Alzprotect, said: "The creation of a subsidiary in the United States is a very important step in our future development strategy. It further strengthens the international reach of our innovative pipeline for the treatment of neurodegeneration. We are very excited to be part of the Cambridge biotech cluster and believe that this prime location will prove extremely beneficial to the company as we continue our clinical development in this important market. "About AlzprotectAlzprotect imagines and develops therapeutic solutions to slow down or stop neurodegenerative diseases and restore patients’ brain capacity. Founded in 2007, Alzprotect is a French Lille-based company created by Dr. André Delacourte, one of the pioneers of research on Alzheimer's disease, and Dr. Patricia Melnyk, expert in medicinal chemistry, in collaboration with University of Lille and Inserm. The company employs 8 people and is supported by BPI France, the National Research Agency and Eurasanté. Alzprotect is committed to the development of innovative therapeutic solutions in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. Alzprotect has rights in 6 international patent families covering the medicines it develops and their indications worldwide. Alzprotect is supported by the XERYS funds since December 2017. For more information: http://www.alzprotect.com/en – page LinkedIn – corporate video - Ezeprogind MOA videoAbout Xerys GestionXerys Gestion is a French investment company primarily positioned on trending sectors that include healthcare & Life Sciences, renewable energy/GreenTech and new digital technologies. As such, Xerys Gestion supports companies in industries undergoing major transformation to address economic, environmental, and societal challenges that have great ambitions for their growth and international expansion. In its market, Xerys Gestion stands out as much for its modus operandi and the strategic and operational support it provides to portfolio companies, as for the range of à la carte investment opportunities offered to investors and the firm’s close relations with them, or its sector-based approach. Lastly, Xerys Gestion has considerable sector expertise, bolstered by a strategic committee made up of recognized specialists and experts in key sectors. Xerys Gestion manages more than 200 million euros in assets, with a portfolio of nine holdings. For more information : www.xerys.com or LinkedIn @Xerys.About EZEPROGIND (AZP2006)Alzprotect is developing a drug candidate, EZEPROGIND, whose mode of action, acting on Progranulin secretion, is clearly different from other products developed in the past 15 years by the pharmaceutical industry. EZEPROGIND, which is kicking off phase 2a trials, is a bioavailable neurotrophic inducer. Unlike most products developed by the competition, EZEPROGIND targets all causes of neurodegeneration and is not only aiming at markers such as Abeta protein or Tau protein. EZEPROGIND has obtained the status of "orphan drug" in Europe (European Medicines Agency) and in the United States (Food and Drug Administration) in the indication of PSP. It was tested on 88 healthy human subjects throughout three phase 1 clinical trials and has demonstrated excellent tolerability, with no adverse effects.About neurodegenerative diseases such as PSP and Alzheimer’s diseasePSP is a tauopathy with predominant accumulation of Tau isoforms with four repeat motifs (4R). It is characterized by neurofibrillary degeneration and neuronal loss in the brainstem, basal ganglia, frontal motor and associative cortex. The disease causes brainstem damage that progressively affects balance, vision, mobility, swallowing and speech. The number of PSP cases in Europe and the United States is estimated at 30,000 and 25,000, respectively. The average life expectancy of PSP patients ranges from 5 to 7 years.Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia with an estimated 47 million patients worldwide in 2017, a figure that should increase to 75 million by 2030 or 132 million by 2050, according to the 2017 World Alzheimer Report. The pharmacological targets are Abeta protein, Tau protein and neuroinflammation.