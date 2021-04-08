AAEON Announces New Upcoming Platforms Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI Platform; Presenting Six Sessions at GTC 2021
AAEON An Asus Company
AAEON’s BOXER-823x Series featuring the NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2 NX system on module offers flexible options for developers of edge AI and robotics applications.TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAEON, an industry leader in embedded AI edge computing systems, announces a lineup of platforms currently under development powered by the newly released NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2 NX system on module (SOM). This range of systems, named the BOXER-823x Series, will augment AAEON’s lineup of diverse solutions powered by the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform. With these platforms planned for release in mid-2021, early adopters have a chance to demo the systems while in development.
The NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX is the latest addition to NVIDIA’s Jetson lineup, slotting in between the NVIDIA Jetson Nano™ and NVIDIA Xavier™ NX. Jetson TX2 NX is powered by a NVIDIA Pascal GPU, quad-core Arm® Cortex®-A57 MPCore processor complex, offering 256 CUDA® Cores, 4GB of onboard LPDD4 memory, and 51.2 GB/s of memory bandwidth compatible with extensions of various standard bus interfaces. In total, this offers AI processing speeds up to 1.33 TFLOPS.
AAEON is pleased to announce the following upcoming platforms which leverage their expertise in rugged industrial design with the capabilities of the NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX, in two familiar yet diverse I/O layouts:
- The BOXER-8230AI offers ultimate connectivity with five Gigabit LAN ports, four USB3.2 Gen 1 ports and two COM ports.
- The BOXER-8233AI unlocks greater flexibility with HDMI input, as well as two PoE PSE ports to power and communicate with devices over a single cable, such as PoE cameras or other sensors.
Together, they provide even more flexible options for developers and users interested in leveraging the NVIDIA Jetson platform. The BOXER-823x Series continues to offer AAEON technical know-how with fanless design for reliable, consistent performance. Additionally, AAEON is making available a limited number of pre-release development demo systems (BOXER-8230AI and BOXER-8233AI) for customers/developers wishing to become early adopters of the NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX platform before it’s widely available. For more information on the BOXER-823x Series or how to become an early adopter, contact AAEON sales by visiting www.aaeon.com.
NVIDIA Jetson is the leading AI-at-the-edge computing platform with over half a million developers. With pre-trained AI models, developer SDKs and support for cloud-native technologies across the full Jetson lineup, manufacturers of intelligent machines and AI developers can build and deploy high-quality, software-defined features on embedded and edge devices targeting robotics, AIoT, smart cities, healthcare, industrial applications, and more.
AAEON Technology will be presenting at GTC on topics like Edge AI Security in AIoT applications [SS33130], Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) [SS33108], Intelligent Video Analytics for addressing challenges brought by COVID-19 [SS33128], Combating the Pandemic through Social Distancing [SS31415], Powering Construction Automation in Extreme Conditions [SS31399], and Automating Defect Inspection with AI to Accelerate the Smart Factory [SS33230]. Register for free for GTC, running April 12-16, to add these sessions on your calendar, by visiting https://nvda.ws/387Xrpn
Sales AAEON
AAEON Technology Inc.
+886 289191234
email us here